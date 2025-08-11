August is a month when the vibes are all over the place. Some of us are fully in back-to-school mode, embracing a return to structure, while some of us are still in peak vacation season, with pool days and beach/lake trips on tap for the month ahead. Depending on where you live, it could be prime grilling season — or WAY too hot to cook over an open flame (or even to turn the oven on). Regardless, summer produce is abundant, so it’s a non-negotiable that we take advantage of it while we still can.

We’ve rounded up delicious seasonal recipe ideas for you, no matter what your late summer mood might be!

What’s your biggest struggle in the kitchen this time of year? Finding the time/energy to meal plan? Finding meals that can be eaten on the go because back-to-school = back-to-sports practice, too? Just deciding what the heck to cook every day?

Leave a comment

What to cook when it’s too hot outside to grill OR turn on the oven

AKA, no-cook summer meals

What to cook when your OOO is on

Gearing up for a late-summer trip? Follow our vacation house meal plan, or cook a few of these crowd-pleasing favorites

What to cook when you have 20 minutes max to cook dinner after work, OR when you’re still sun-dazed and sandy from a day on the beach

Good food very fast

What to cook when all you care about is eating summer produce

Get it before it’s gone!

What to cook when you’re packing up for a day at the beach/pool, OR when you’ll be eating a car dinner on the way to extracurriculars

You can do better than ham and cheese sandwiches!

What to cook when your kid brings a virus home on day one of school 👍

Low-effort comfort food to get you through

What to cook when it’s ideal grilling weather

Top picks for your next backyard BBQ

Tell us your other WTC summer favorites that we all need to make before the season is over!

Leave a comment