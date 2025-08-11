August is a month when the vibes are all over the place. Some of us are fully in back-to-school mode, embracing a return to structure, while some of us are still in peak vacation season, with pool days and beach/lake trips on tap for the month ahead. Depending on where you live, it could be prime grilling season — or WAY too hot to cook over an open flame (or even to turn the oven on). Regardless, summer produce is abundant, so it’s a non-negotiable that we take advantage of it while we still can.
We’ve rounded up delicious seasonal recipe ideas for you, no matter what your late summer mood might be!
What’s your biggest struggle in the kitchen this time of year? Finding the time/energy to meal plan? Finding meals that can be eaten on the go because back-to-school = back-to-sports practice, too? Just deciding what the heck to cook every day?
What to cook when it’s too hot outside to grill OR turn on the oven
AKA, no-cook summer meals
sunshine pasta (all you have to do is boil water, you’ve got this!)
the perfect tuna melt (skip the “melt” and just eat it cold on bread or with crackers)
What to cook when your OOO is on
Gearing up for a late-summer trip? Follow our vacation house meal plan, or cook a few of these crowd-pleasing favorites
the easy-but-fancy summer grilling menu (perfect for a rental house with a grill and a crew who likes to divvy up the cooking)
What to cook when you have 20 minutes max to cook dinner after work, OR when you’re still sun-dazed and sandy from a day on the beach
Good food very fast
mob wife salad — plan ahead and make the pasta salad riff (see the notes section) so it’s waiting for you when you get home!
What to cook when all you care about is eating summer produce
Get it before it’s gone!
What to cook when you’re packing up for a day at the beach/pool, OR when you’ll be eating a car dinner on the way to extracurriculars
You can do better than ham and cheese sandwiches!
DIPS! — just add some good cheese, crackers, and fruit
healthy sloppy joes — but use a whole pack of King’s Hawaiian rolls to turn them into sliders
What to cook when your kid brings a virus home on day one of school 👍
Low-effort comfort food to get you through
creamy but cream-less tomato soup (see the subs section for how to cook this using fresh tomatoes instead of canned)
What to cook when it’s ideal grilling weather
Top picks for your next backyard BBQ
Tell us your other WTC summer favorites that we all need to make before the season is over!
Bookmarking this one! Great round up. What to Cook is the best Substack there is, and no one can convince me otherwise!
Laughing/crying because I know my kid will definitely bring a virus home on day 1 of school 🙃