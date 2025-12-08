December’s a big month! One that’s filled with cozy nights at home, special holiday gatherings, festive outings, and, regrettably, lots of germs. We’ve rounded up delicious recipes to cook this month, no matter what your mood or situation may be. How ya feeling going into week two of December?!

If you’re trimming your tree and/or decking your halls…

You’ll want something warm, delicious, and totally hands-off simmering away on the stove. Our picks would be creamy cajun turkey (or chicken!), sausage, and wild rice soup or, for an even lighter lift, the delightful dump-and-go good mood chicken and bean soup.

If you’re wrapping presents…

Before you start the wrap-athon, fuel your body with a nutrient-packed veggie market plate! It would not be a bad idea to make some peppermint chocolate pots de crème as a post-wrapping treat, too.

If you’re driving around looking at holiday lights…

Pack some turkey pesto focaccia sandwiches for a picnic dinner! To make the meal cold-weather cozy, follow the baking instructions included in the recipe then wrap them in foil so they stay warm on the road.

If you’re planning your Hanukkah feast…

Make choose-your-adventure beef ragu using beef brisket for a delicious spin on the classic main course. Serve it over egg noodles or polenta (but skip the dairy in the polenta to keep kosher) with a side of latkes. The tenderloin from this year’s easy-but-fancy holiday menu would also be great with latkes! You can make the salad, too, omitting or swapping the dairy out as needed to keep kosher.

If you’re hosting Christmas dinner…

Cook our newest easy-but-fancy entertaining menu!!! If you’re not into red meat, you could serve this penne alla vodka with the merry and bright kale salad and balsamic Brussels from the new menu, or swap in an impressive and crowd-pleasing whole roast chicken for the main course.

If you’re sick in bed…

Have someone cook you this chicken, farro, and mushroom soup. It has healing chicken noodle vibes but packs extra protein, fiber, and whole grains thanks to the farro!

If you’re snowed in…

You probably already have all of the ingredients in your fridge, freezer, and pantry to whip up this tasty one-pot pantry pasta!

Need a recipe recommendation for another niche mood/vibe/scenario this month? Let us help you in the comments section! Or, let us all know what you’ve been cooking for what occasion this month!

