I’m within the one month countdown of my due date, which is a truly wild time to be alive! I’ve got an “irritable uterus” (cute medical term!) this go around — AKA I’m basically contracting all the time? My nose acne is raging thanks to hormone fluctuations, I have random shooting pains down my legs that literally make me double over in pain, my pelvis is starting to feel like it’s splitting in half at all times, I haven’t slept through the night in about seven months, and lots of other wild symptoms that I don’t need to go into detail about here.

I’ve been induced for all three of the labors I’ve experienced thus far, so I know better than to expect to go into labor any second — even so, all the physical changes make it hard to think about much else.

Thankfully I have three other children, an impending move, and a job I love to help distract me, but to channel the anxious energy that’s inherent with an approaching birth, I updated my phone note for what to throw in my hospital bag. I deleted a lot (underwear! you do not need extra underwear! you ain’t going home in normal panties, gf), and added a few things from my last birth. Here’s what I’ll be packing!

For mom:

For baby:

Pacifiers!!! The hospital will give you some to try but my babies always like these. My pediatrician was on vacation when my second son was born and the one I saw while she was away told me not to use pacifiers, instead to teach him to suck his thumb so that he could never lose it. I thought he was a genius at first but this turned out to be a huge problem. You can’t take a thumb away — so my second’s teeth got super messed up because he was such a thumb sucker for so many years! I love a pacifier, I do not believe in nipple confusion, I give them the paci and try to get them addicted to it right away. Sucking on something soothes them, pacifiers rock, I’ll die on this hill. From Molly: I’m with you on that hill! All of my boys have been paci suckers from day one.

Swaddles. The sweet angelic labor and delivery nurses will try to teach you how to swaddle a baby using swaddling blankets. You do not need to learn this. This is simply not knowledge that you need to waste your precious postpartum brain space on. Bring your own velcro swaddles to the hospital and tell ‘em thank you but no thank you on the swaddling lesson. I’ve used a different brand of swaddles in the past and am switching to these based on recs from friends who have had babies more recently.

One “going home” outfit. Otherwise I just keep them in diapers for constant skin-to-skin!

What else would you add that you LOVED having at the hospital with you? Leave a comment

I can tell by my DMs that many of you are already planning what you’ll be cooking for your Fourth of July cookouts and potlucks, so we’ve rounded up some dish ideas. I’ll also be sharing a new “summer chop” salad, perfect for toting to barbecues, this Saturday, so keep that in mind as you plan!

Drinks & apps:

Sides:

For the salads, you can skip the meat to make them more of a side dish than entrée

Entrées:

Desserts:

Last week in the What to Cook chat we posed the question, “do you have any Fourth of July food traditions?” and you all delivered! Here are a few ideas from WTCers should you be in the market for a new idea this year.

2 make-ahead breakfast casseroles. One with sausage and cheddar and one with mushrooms and Swiss. We get up early for the local parade and having breakfast prepped is SO helpful. Also, watermelon. Bottomless bowls of watermelon. —Nicole (here’s the recipe for my go-to breakfast casserole!)

Do drinks count? 🤣 Best made with fresh (skin on) peaches. We always had these peach fuzzes growing up, sans alcohol, at our aunt’s house over the Fourth and I still love them as an adult! —Laura

We do super 1950s Americana foods — grilled hot dogs, et cetera, and my husband's grandma's potato salad which is pretty much mustardy mashed potatoes with hard boiled eggs because she was a terrible cook. It's delicious, though 😂 —Kirsten

A fruit salad w/ watermelon, blueberries, and white chocolate chips ! —Sarah

Growing up in MA, we always had a clambake ! —Meaghan

Whole-hog BBQ , but my contribution recently has been an old-fashioned ice box cake with chocolate chip cookies and cool whip. —Kate

I make a cold blueberry lemon cream pie with cool whip. Usually make a star or flag out of blueberries on top of the cool whip. So good! —Elise (FYI, Elise shared her recipe for this in the chat!)

And if you’re looking for weeknight meals in the meantime, here’s what we cooked this week over the last four years! The archives have been so strong the past few weeks, I love summer food!!! I want to eat all of these right now!!

Tender fish, crunchy slaw (with juicy peaches!), and a zippy sauce all wrapped up in warm tortillas, these are a crowd-pleaser, weeknight hero, and a great “it’s too hot to grill” option. Prep the sauce and slaw ahead of time to make cooking dinner even faster!

2. jerk chicken with coconut rice and strawberry salsa , 2023

Summer on a plate — a little spicy, a little sweet! The chicken can marinate overnight, and the salsa holds beautifully in the fridge (minus the avocado, don’t add that till it’s time to eat), so this is another great one to chip away at so that the time you spend cooking right before dinner — at the end of a long summer day — can be short as possible.

3. balsamic basil grilled chicken , 2022

If you have basil plants going wild in your garden right now, make this meal! It’s a What to Cook classic. Serve the chicken over a big salad, or on a toasted bun with sun-dried tomato & basil mayo with the salad on the side.

4. turkey zucchini burgers , 2021

Shredded zucchini helps these lean turkey patties stay SO juicy (and extra nutritious). They freeze like a dream — stash some cooked patties in the freezer and you’ve got a homemade dinner ready to go on the busiest nights. PS, these are great tucked into a pita with tzatziki or this dilly minty yogurt sauce!

A note about links! We use affiliate links when sharing product recs, which means we may earn a small commission off of purchases you make through those links. This does not cost you anything extra and is a way to support the production of and team behind What to Cook.