Did you see our big news yesterday? We launched What To Cook Insiders — a new subscription tier that is $100 annually and includes over $700 of perks (and many more to come — so many cool brands want to give WTCers exclusive benefits!). This includes: a monthly cooking demo/class/hangout with me and/or the WTC team on Substack live, TWO annual gift subscriptions (a $100 value right there — you can send them at any time!), and access to all of my past meal prep e-books ($180 value). We’re going to announce our first event in the next few days so don’t miss out. Hint: We’re making a prep-ahead Christmas breakfast together :) Hanukkah will be over, but it will be a cozy meal perfect for any winter weekend morning or night!

I’m taking two weeks off from social media and I cannot wait to read and cook and hang with my babies, in-laws, and then my sister’s family, who are all visiting back-to-back. I’m so lucky that my passion is also my job, but cooking solely for enjoyment is hard to do when it’s your job — I’m always recipe developing in the back of my head! Here are a few things that I’m so excited to cook during my break:

If you need more ideas for cooking for a crowd, we have lots of them here.

Sweet fourth-born Tav has had a cold for basically his entire life, and things are ramping up even more now that it’s officially cold season. When my other boys were babies I used the Frida Baby nose sucker where you suck the snot out yourself, but when Tav got his first cold around two weeks old, a friend told me I had to order the Electric NoseFrida Pro and, guys, it has been a game changer. If you have/have had a baby, you know that cold season is absolutely brutal for sleep — the poor piggies can’t sleep with a stuffy nose, and they obviously can’t blow their nose, so you’ve gotta do it for them! This electric sucker has hospital-grade power with five levels of suction and is SO easy to use and clean (it’s dishwasher safe!). I get in and out of there with his snot before he even knows what’s happening. The list of baby items I consider to be truly “essential” has become shorter and shorter with each baby, and I would honestly put it on that list. It’s on the pricier side, but the extra sleep is worth it, IMO! Thank you to Frida Baby for helping me clear my kids’ snotty noses over the years, and for sponsoring this edition of So Into That.

Despite our best efforts to finish early, roughly half of our brain space right now is devoted to holiday gifting. If you, too, are doing some last-minute-ish shopping, here’s a roundup of our ideas from the season:

Every week we take a spin through the What To Cook recipe archives to see what we were cooking this time in years past. WTC has officially hit the five-year mark (!), so we’re now pulling five recipes from the archive each week. Here’s what’s on the menu!

1. winter stew , 2024

A cozy pot that feels exactly right for mid December. Ground turkey, farro, lentils, kale, and potatoes simmer together with crushed tomatoes, a Parm rind, and just enough harissa to give it warmth without being overwhelming. This is an ideal cook-once, eat-all-week meal — it reheats nicely, and is excellent for feeding a house full of people (or your future self!).

This is such an impressive meal that’s far easier than it looks. A yogurt-marinated whole chicken roasts alongside potatoes, then the pan gets finished with crispy kale cooked in all those schmaltzy drippings. The peanut chutney is both non-negotiable and totally make-ahead-able.

This is one of the biggest hits in WTC history. A choose-your-own-adventure bowl that checks every box: crispy-topped salmon, buttery rice, crunchy greens, and a drizzle of sriracha mayo. The salmon bakes quickly under a sesame-panko topping that gives tempura crunch vibes without frying. Easy to scale up for guests, and easy to dial down the heat for kids!

4. thai tofu curry noodle soup , 2021

This is the tofu recipe that converts people! Red curry paste, coconut milk, noodles, and loads of vegetables turn tofu into little flavor sponges. It’s cozy, fast, and deeply satisfying — especially if you’re craving something slurpy and warm!

5. cheesy shells alla sausage vodka , 2020

A classic from the 2020 archives! Jumbo shells get tossed in a creamy vodka sauce with crumbled sausage, then finished under a blanket of mozzarella until melty and irresistible. It’s crowd-pleasing, comforting, and unfussy — exactly the kind of meal this newsletter is all about!

In lieu of a giveaway this week, we are going to make a donation to March Fourth, a nonprofit whose work makes it easy to advocate for gun control — click here to email your representatives in less than a minute. It can feel hopeless and like you’re writing or talking into the void, but it really does make a difference. We have to convince our reps to DO SOMETHING to stop mass shootings, and numbers will help convince them.

We’d love to hear something that has brought you joy this month. This holiday season has felt heavy for many, so let’s spread some holiday cheer ❤️ I’ll go first: my mom is here visiting until the 23rd and this week, she’s helping me get the barn emptied out of all of our moving boxes so that we can throw Calum a DJ Marshmello themed birthday party (aka a rave for five-year-olds) on Saturday.

Photo of Caroline and Tav by Breana Janay Photography

