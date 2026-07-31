WATCH: summer shrimp panzanella

Welcome to episode three of the What To Cook show!
Today we’re making a 30-minute sheet-pan panzanella salad with warm roasted summer veg (corn! zucchini! tomatoes!), a tangy vinaigrette, and perfectly cooked shrimp to make it a complete meal.
In this episode, you’ll learn my favorite magic trick for bringing any salad to a dinner party or potluck, meet our new pals Midnight and Scales, see George saunter through the kitchen half sedated, and watch a gorgeous summer supper come together in 30 minutes (or not!!?).
Links to a few things I talk about or show:
The kid-safe knife that Cash is using
The nakiri knife I’m using
My favorite bread shop
And my humongous salad serving bowl
The full recipe will land in your inbox tomorrow morning!
Thank you to the sponsor of this series and the makers of my favorite coffee: Cometeer! Cometeer capsules hold flash-frozen coffee from some of the world’s best coffee roasters. I love using them to make iced lattes (my coffee drink of choice!) at home — no coffee shop run or espresso machine required. Just thaw a capsule and drizzle it over milk and ice, and voila! I used to try making iced coffees by just refrigerating a hot batch, and it always ended up tasting like... flat, stale, coffee-flavored water. This is nothing like that! It’s brewed fresh and flash-frozen at peak flavor, so it tastes like it came straight from my favorite cafe for a lot less money. Go to cometeer.com/caro to get $20 off your first order!
Click here to watch today’s episode on Youtube or Youtube TV.