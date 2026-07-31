WATCH: summer shrimp panzanella

Welcome to episode three of the What To Cook show!

Today we’re making a 30-minute sheet-pan panzanella salad with warm roasted summer veg (corn! zucchini! tomatoes!), a tangy vinaigrette, and perfectly cooked shrimp to make it a complete meal.

In this episode, you’ll learn my favorite magic trick for bringing any salad to a dinner party or potluck, meet our new pals Midnight and Scales, see George saunter through the kitchen half sedated, and watch a gorgeous summer supper come together in 30 minutes (or not!!?).

Links to a few things I talk about or show:

The full recipe will land in your inbox tomorrow morning!

Thank you to the sponsor of this series and the makers of my favorite coffee: Cometeer! Cometeer capsules hold flash-frozen coffee from some of the world’s best coffee roasters. I love using them to make iced lattes (my coffee drink of choice!) at home — no coffee shop run or espresso machine required. Just thaw a capsule and drizzle it over milk and ice, and voila! I used to try making iced coffees by just refrigerating a hot batch, and it always ended up tasting like... flat, stale, coffee-flavored water. This is nothing like that! It’s brewed fresh and flash-frozen at peak flavor, so it tastes like it came straight from my favorite cafe for a lot less money. Go to cometeer.com/caro to get $20 off your first order!

Click here to watch today’s episode on Youtube or Youtube TV.