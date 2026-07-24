WATCH: melty zucchini pasta!

Hi guys! I’m so excited to be back with episode two of the What To Cook show!
Today I’m sharing a sneak peek of a 30-minute vegetarian summer pasta from my new cookbook Make It Fast (pre-order today and it’ll be in your mailbox August 11th!!!!). This episode stars a very special sous chef: Calum, my wonderfully creative, lizard-hunting 5-year-old (though he got the boot midway through the episode for spouting off potty words and invading my personal space lol).
Watch to see how to uniformly slice an onion, what perfectly sautéed zucchini looks like, my favorite hack for grating Parm, if I actually finished cooking dinner in 30 minutes, and much more!
The full written recipe will hit your inbox tomorrow morning!
Not a paid What To Cooker yet? Upgrade now so the full recipe for this melty zucchini pasta lands in your inbox tomorrow.
Links to things I yapped about:
Merritts in Chapel Hill and the pimiento cheese BLTs inspired by it
Watch this episode on YouTube/YouTube TV here!
Huge thank you to Cometeer for sponsoring this series! I am drinking a cup right this second as I write this! One of the many, many reasons I love Cometeer is that their aluminum capsules are plastic-free and recyclable. Cometeer flash freezes a perfectly brewed cup of coffee into capsules, which you can use to make whatever kind of coffee you want — a hot coffee, an iced coffee, an iced latte, etc. They brew the coffee at 10x the strength and flash freeze it to lock in the flavor, resulting in the most consistently delicious cup of coffee I’ve ever had! Go to cometeer.com/caro to get $20 off your first order.