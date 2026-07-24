WATCH: melty zucchini pasta!

Hi guys! I’m so excited to be back with episode two of the What To Cook show!

Today I’m sharing a sneak peek of a 30-minute vegetarian summer pasta from my new cookbook Make It Fast (pre-order today and it’ll be in your mailbox August 11th!!!!). This episode stars a very special sous chef: Calum, my wonderfully creative, lizard-hunting 5-year-old (though he got the boot midway through the episode for spouting off potty words and invading my personal space lol).

Watch to see how to uniformly slice an onion, what perfectly sautéed zucchini looks like, my favorite hack for grating Parm, if I actually finished cooking dinner in 30 minutes, and much more!

The full written recipe will hit your inbox tomorrow morning!

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Links to things I yapped about:

Watch this episode on YouTube/YouTube TV here!