WATCH: a sheet-pan summer veg and polenta situation

Today is the day!!! I’m so excited to share episode one of the new What To Cook show.
In it, I make a sheet-pan crispy polenta situation with eggplant, tomatoes, Italian sausage, Calabrian chili paste, and burrata. It’s creamy, saucy, savory, a little bit spicy, and exactly the kind of meal that defines this show: built around summer staples, quick for a busy weeknight, and just plain delicious.
Watch the episode above to see if I beat the clock this week :)
The full written recipe will land in your inbox tomorrow morning!
I hope you’ll cook along with me! I’m so excited to invite you into my kitchen in this new format and can’t wait to show you more every week.
This episode is also on YouTube here! Use YouTube TV to watch it on the big screen :)
Thank you to the sponsor of this series: Cometeer! The goal of What To Cook has always been to save you time and effort while still allowing you to have really delicious food. Cometeer has the same goal, but for coffee. They source the best coffee from around the world, brew perfect cups of it (with the ideal ratio of coffee grounds to water, at the perfect temperature, etc.), then flash freeze them in recyclable aluminum pods, which let you whip up a barista-quality cup of coffee in seconds (whether you like hot coffee, iced coffee, or lattes). If you’re new to Cometeer, I recommend starting with The World Mug Collection, which contains 32 cups of coffee from 16 different origins. They pair them head to head in a really fun way, so you can taste test different coffees from around the world to figure out which one is YOUR perfect brew. My favorite is Joe Coffee from Honduras, and George’s is Intelligensia from France. Grab The World Mug Collection from Cometeer at https://cometeer.com/whattocook before it’s gone — and get $20 off your first order!