WATCH: a sheet-pan summer veg and polenta situation

Today is the day!!! I’m so excited to share episode one of the new What To Cook show.

In it, I make a sheet-pan crispy polenta situation with eggplant, tomatoes, Italian sausage, Calabrian chili paste, and burrata. It’s creamy, saucy, savory, a little bit spicy, and exactly the kind of meal that defines this show: built around summer staples, quick for a busy weeknight, and just plain delicious.

Watch the episode above to see if I beat the clock this week :)

The full written recipe will land in your inbox tomorrow morning!

I hope you’ll cook along with me! I’m so excited to invite you into my kitchen in this new format and can’t wait to show you more every week.

This episode is also on YouTube here! Use YouTube TV to watch it on the big screen :)