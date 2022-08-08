Hi, tomato galetters! If you’re wondering the cook temp for baking your tomato galette, it’s 400°F. I am pleased to say this is the first editor’s correction email in WTC history, but apologies for the mysterious baking instructions.

Also, to clarify: When you’re adding the sliced tomatoes to your galette, you’ll shingle them, overlapping by about half of each tomato slice. Below is the updated recipe for easy reference.

summer tomato galette

Serves 4 to 6

Cook time: ~1 hour 15 minutes (45 to 50 minutes of that is inactive!)

Tools:

Ingredients:

1 pound of the ripest, most delicious tomatoes you can find (such as heirlooms or Early Girls)

Kosher salt

1 1/2 cups (204 grams) all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 stick (8 tablespoons) very cold unsalted butter, cut into tiny pieces

1/4 cup ice water (I like to fill up a glass measuring cup to the 1/4 cup mark, then add a handful of ice cubes. Then just use caution when pouring that you don’t add more than 1/4 cup of water since some will melt)

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon lemon pepper (or: 1/4 teaspoon regular pepper and the zest of 1/2 lemon)

1 packed cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

3 tablespoons thinly sliced fresh basil leaves

2 ounces crumbled goat cheese (or just more shredded Cheddar, or grated Parm, or really any cheese)

Cooking spray, or a whisked egg yolk, or melted butter, or milk

The simplest, most delicious side salad:

4 packed cups arugula

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar (ideally a nice thick one, or even a balsamic glaze)

Salt and pepper

Preheat oven to 400°F. Slice 1 pound tomatoes 1/4-inch thick and place them on a paper towel-lined baking sheet. Sprinkle generously with kosher salt and set aside.

Now let’s make the pie crust! In a large bowl, stir together 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper.

Use a chef’s knife to quarter 1 stick of butter, lengthwise, into 4 long pieces, then thinly slice the butter into tons of tiny little pieces. Toss the butter pieces into the bowl of flour and use your fingers to pinch the little pieces of butter until they’re all combined into the flour mixture in little flaky pieces.

Drizzle 1/4 cup ice water over the flour mixture and use a fork to stir it in. Use your hands to try to pinch everything together into a big dough ball. If it’s still too dry to stick together, add a tiny bit more water.

Sprinkle flour over a clean surface (I just use the kitchen counter) and dump the dough out onto the surface. Sprinkle flour over top too. Use the heel of your hand to finish blending the dough together, then gather it into a ball and place it on a sheet of parchment paper. Place another piece of parchment paper over top and use a rolling pin (or wine bottle) to spread the dough into a 12-inch wide circle. Nothing about this needs to be perfect — the edges will be shaggy and uneven, you might make an oval instead of a circle, all good!

Remove the top sheet of parchment paper. Spread 1/4 cup mayo over the crust, leaving a 1 1/2-inch-ish border. Over the mayo, sprinkle a pinch of salt, 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/4 teaspoon lemon pepper, and 1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese.

Use clean paper towels to dry any excess moisture off of the tomatoes, then layer them over the cheese, leaving the 1 1/2-inch border. You’ll shingle them on — you want them to overlap by about 1/2 of each tomato slice.

Fold the dough over the tomatoes to form a crimped crust.

Sprinkle 2 ounces crumbled goat cheese over top. Spray the crust with cooking spray (or brush with melted butter, or egg yolk, or milk). This will help it take on a nice pretty brown color versus remaining beige!

Transfer the galette (still on the bottom sheet of parchment paper) to a baking sheet (either a new one or the same one you used for the tomatoes — but be sure it’s completely dry!) and bake for 45 to 50 minutes on the center rack in the oven, until the crust is a nice light golden-brown color.

Let the galette rest for at least 5 minutes. Top with 3 tablespoons thinly sliced basil.

While it’s resting, in a large bowl toss 4 packed cups arugula, 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, 1 tablespoon balsamic, and a big pinch of salt and pepper. Taste and add more balsamic or seasonings as desired.

Slice the galette however you please and serve it with the side salad!