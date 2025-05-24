Happy Memorial Day Weekend, all!

Navy Veteran wife here to remind you that Memorial Day is a holiday to honor American service members who died while serving in the military. Veteran’s Day (November 11th) is when we honor all veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces.

This weekend, my family will be honoring George’s former SEAL teammates Kevin Ebbert and Matt Kantor, who were killed during his team’s 2012 deployment to Afghanistan. We will also remember his former Commander, Job Price, who died by suicide during that same deployment. We’ll remember Blake Marston, who died in training shortly after returning home from that deployment. We’ll honor Bobby Ramirez who served with George in Afghanistan and who died by suicide in 2022. We’ll also mourn the loss of Brendan Looney, a former SEAL who we never had the pleasure of knowing, but who had a huge impact on the lives of so many people we love during his life, and whose sisters and cousins are loyal What to Cookers.

Memorial Day is actually a very somber occasion that has become a backyard BBQ/pool/lake/beach party holiday. And that’s OK! As George likes to remind me, every single one of those guys I just told you about would prefer a fun party over a somber memorial, so the best way to celebrate Memorial Day is to have an incredible summer kick off with your family and friends, and to say a few words about how lucky we are to have such incredibly brave people keeping our country safe. If you don’t have someone to remember this weekend, raise a toast to — or take a quiet moment to think of — Kevin, Matt, Job, Blake, Bobby, and Brendan, to honor their bravery and keep their legacies alive.

Today and tomorrow, I’m donating 20% of all proceeds from any new What to Cook subscriptions to the Navy SEAL Foundation to support Gold Star Families (families who have lost a family member in the line of duty). So if you’ve been thinking about it, now’s a great time to upgrade or gift.

Memorial Day Weekend is a great time to grill, but it’s also a wonderful occasion to kick off sandwich season. Sandwiches can be a beautiful, stunning, GORGEOUS entrée when done right. And they’re the perfect food to bring along to the pool/beach/lake/park/boat/potluck. A sandwich + a simple salad and/or chips + a glass of Sauv Blanc?! Ideal summer meal!!!!

