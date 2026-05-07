What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

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Sophie P's avatar
Sophie P
2h

Honestly I can’t even begin to pick a destination because it feels too impossible to imagine! I’d love to go to Mexico or India one day. But maybe a European destination calls! What a lovely problem to have

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Heather M.'s avatar
Heather M.
3h

I would go to Greece.

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