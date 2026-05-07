I am so grateful to have just taken my third trip with LP Journeys (formerly Elsewhere). Read about my trips to Spain and Patagonia here and here. LP Journeys hosted me and the boys for this trip, but I worked directly with their in-country planner to plan the perfect trip for my family, and all thoughts and opinions shared here are my own.

Also, we’re sending one of you on an LP Journeys trip!! Be sure to scroll down to enter this epic giveaway.

A few weeks ago, I took my two oldest sons (ages 7 and 5) to the Yucatán peninsula for a week of nonstop adventure. Other than a few trips to New York, this is the first trip I’ve taken my kids on that was entirely centered around adventuring and sightseeing and exploring a new culture. I’ve talked about it before, but I am a huge proponent of the plop vacation with small children. AKA going to a hotel that has wonderful amenities (such as a pool, beach, great food, a waterslide or playground or kids club, perhaps!) that can keep your kids happily entertained so that you, as the parent, do not have to work to keep them entertained, and can thus actually relax a bit and come home from vacation feeling rejuvenated, versus feeling like you were still having all the same responsibilities of parenthood, just in a new zip code.

But as someone who loves travel and experiencing new cultures, *I* felt ready for a non-plop vacation. And I knew that my big boys could do it! And would love it so much! One of my earliest childhood travel adventures was exploring Chichén Itzá with my family — we explored a lot of the non-resort side of Mexico during my childhood — so when LP Journeys suggested the Yucatán as our destination, it was an immediate yes.

The incredible thing about the Yucatán is the diversity of experiences packed into such a small area. We had bustling city life in Mérida, small town ease in Valladolid, visited a tiny Mayan village in the jungle, hiked to the top of ancient Mayan ruins, covered ourselves in mud (Mayan spa!), and used small beach towns as jumping off points for incredible wildlife exploration.

Watching my kids experience a totally new culture and leave their comfort zones — from jumping into cenotes to trying new foods — led to some of my most treasured memories as a mother to date. Did I get to dine at the coolest restaurants, have a margarita at the chicest bars, explore the colonial era homes in Mérida, or shop at all the gorgeous textile and design shops I had saved? No, not this time! This simply wasn’t that trip! This was a trip for adventure and exploration with kids, and I can genuinely say that all three of us had SO MUCH FUN.

I’ll break down my highlights into the places we stayed (Mérida, Valladolid, and a resort in Riviera Maya) and the experiences we loved.

Mérida

Mérida is the capital of the Mexican state of Yucatán, and we mostly used it as our jumping off point for a lot of really incredible day trips. LP Journeys organized a food tour for us around the city, which I loved, though the boys did not. It was a bit too much walking, and too adventurous of food, for my 5 and 7 year old.

If I went back with adults or older kids, I’d do it again! With kids, I’d skip the food tour and do another cenote (which you’ll read about below) instead. Our hotel here was simple but perfect — it had a great pool that we cooled off in between adventures, and was centrally located.

Valladolid

Valladolid was the second town we stayed in and we loved it. The town was small enough to walk totally on foot, we loved grabbing marquesitas and walking along the Calzada de los Frailes, a colorful walking street. I bought some really pretty pottery at a shop along that street. There's a town cenote, but it closes at 5 p.m. and we got home too late from our adventures to go visit it. We loved our hotel here, Posada San Juan. Don’t expect luxury — it’s bare bones, but intentional. You feel so well taken care of, the included breakfast was such a treat, there’s an adorable bar by the pool, and the boys caught frogs in the garden while I drank a margarita and read my book. We didn’t see a single other American the entire time we were in Valladolid, but our hotel was full of young European families.

Riviera Maya / Fairmont Mayakoba

We stayed at the Fairmont Mayakoba for our final two nights and it was fantastic. This was a bigger resort than I’ve ever stayed in — I had a bit of whiplash going from our cozy family-owned hotels to a huge resort! But I got over it quickly as our oceanfront room was dreamy and the food was delicious.

There was a waterslide for the boys, a swim-up bar that absolutely blew their minds, and a really fun free boat ride through the lagoon on a Duffy boat. Note that it was “seaweed season” so the beach was pretty much out of commission — SO MUCH SEAWEED! So check into this if swimming in the ocean is a priority!

Food

Yucatán food is some of my favorite Mexican food — we ate so well the entire trip. Don’t miss the cochinita píbil (spiced, slow-braised pork cooked in sour orange juice), sopa de lima (a tangy chicken soup with fried tortilla strips), marquesitas (like a crispy crepe, find a street vendor who sells them!), sikil p’ak (sort of like a spicy pepita hummus), aguas frescas (gigantic jugs of fresh fruity waters), and papadzules (an enchilada filled with chopped hard-boiled egg and covered in a creamy pepita sauce — not our fave but you gotta try!).

Mayan Ruins

There are many ancient Mayan ruins spread across the peninsula, the most famous and grand of which is Chichén Itzá. Chichén Itzá has become a huge tourist destination, so our LP Journeys planner suggested we skip it and instead head to two really impressive, but far less crowded, ruins, Uxmal and Ek Balam. These two sites feel really different architecturally since Ek Balam predated Uxmal by about 900 years. We had a private guide and I highly recommend doing so as it kept the boys really engaged and invested in what we were seeing and learning. And there’s so much to see and learn! Absolutely fascinating and incredible how well preserved these structures are.

After we toured Uxmal (and learned a lot about the significance of cacao!) we went to Chocostory and got to make our own chocolates. The boys absolutely loved this and it was a great way to cool off in air conditioning after walking around in the heat all morning. The chocolates that you make are not particularly sophisticated (it’s really piping chocolate onto a stencil), so if you’re a great cook looking to learn how to make Mayan chocolates, this isn’t that!

Yaxunah

Yaxunah is a small Mayan village home to about 150 families that has built an infrastructure for sustainable tourism. They only permit a few visitors a day to enter their village to learn to cook cochinita píbil in a local home, and then enjoy their locals-only cenote. This was, I think, my favorite day of the trip. No one spoke English. It was an extremely unpolished experience.

The boys knew how excited I was to learn to cook cochinita píbil (because I told them, a lot!) so even though it wasn’t their favorite thing, they really got into it and kept saying, “Mom, you should put this in your next cookbook!” They loved grinding the spices and helping dig the pit for the “píb,” AKA the coal pit in the ground where we buried the pot full of pork to cook. Calum is my little crafter and he loved learning to make tortillas. They ate so much! Then we walked to the local cenote where we swam alone for hours, and then the local school kids joined us after school let out and we played games and swam with them. Best day ever. We tried to fit in another cenote visit after this, because we all loved it so much, so let’s talk a bit more about…

Cenotes

Cenotes are SO COOL. They’re natural sinkholes filled with crystal-clear fresh water, formed when limestone bedrock collapses and reveals the underground rivers and caves beneath. They’re found almost exclusively in Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula, and they were sacred to the ancient Mayans, believed to be portals to the underworld and used for offerings and ceremonies.

Visiting them with the boys was absolute magic. We all had to overcome our fears to jump in, but once we did, we had the most fun afternoon of all time. There’s something about swimming in crystal clear water that’s thousands of years old that feels completely otherworldly. There were fish to try to catch, vines to swing from. There are thousands across the peninsula so there are many ways to experience them — from the big, well-known ones with platforms and crowds and zip lines, to the hidden gems tucked inside tiny villages, like the one we visited. LP Journeys told us about a new sustainable tourism company that has several cenotes that you bike between, so ask them about that!

Celestún

We visited the coastal town of Celestún after visiting Ek Balam in the morning, as a day trip from Valladolid. It’s a small fishing town where we once again found ourselves the only non-locals in sight. We boarded a small boat and took off for the Celestún Biosphere Reserve, where we got up close and personal with wild crocodiles and FLAMINGOES! Seeing cool animals in the wild is huge for my kids, so this was really, really fun for all of us. After animal-spotting, our boat captain took us to a natural clay beach where we had a “Mayan spa,” AKA rubbed clay all over our bodies. He instructed us not to wash it off, so we rode in the sunshine, letting the clay dry on our skin and work its ancient Mayan powers, until we got to a beautiful remote beach where we jumped in and washed it off. And the boat captain had us over to his house for ceviche made with freshly caught fish afterwards!

Akumal Bay

My boys (especially Mattis) are turtle OBSESSED, so when LP Journeys told me that Akumal Bay is an incredible place to snorkel and see sea turtles I said SIGN US UP. This was probably the most touristy thing we did the entire trip — there were lots of snorkelers out there — but it was TOTALLY WORTH IT. We saw seven turtles!! We were all losing our minds. This is a fantastic starter snorkeling experience — there were no waves, totally calm, it was very shallow, and the payoff was huge!

Other considerations:

Safety: There was not a single moment of the entire trip when I felt unsafe. The State Department rates the Yucatán a Level 1 — the highest safety rating that they have. We had the same driver with us throughout the entire trip, but at night we explored Mérida and Valladolid on our own, wandering the vibrant streets, and I didn’t have a single moment of uncertainty in my surroundings.

Money: I’ve grown so accustomed to plop vacations (flying to a hotel and parking it by the pool or beach) since having kids, that I forgot to bring cash! And my debit card didn’t like the banks in Mérida! We spent a lot of time our first day going from bank to bank fighting with ATMs. So, don’t be like me. Get cash out beforehand so you can easily exchange it in Mexico.

Educational hype: I bought the boys books about the Mayan civilization, and we watched a ton of National Geographic videos about the Mayans before the trip (and in the hotel the night before) and I cannot recommend this enough. They were so invested, had such great questions for our tour guides, and would seek out certain things like a treasure hunt that they’d learned about. I really think this was a huge contributing factor to why they enjoyed our tours of the ruins so much.

Car time: Going on all of these adventures meant a few hours a day in the car! I downloaded some audiobooks (Magic Tree House) for the boys to listen to, and we played the ABC game (I’m thinking of an animal that starts with A….) a LOT. It was honestly nice to have the downtime!

Here’s where I would have shopped, stayed, and eaten in Mérida if I hadn’t been with kids.

I am SO EXCITED to share this news…

Lonely Planet Journeys is going to give one lucky What To Cooker a $5,000 trip credit to be used on your own LP Journeys trip of a lifetime!!!!

To enter to win, plug your email address in here sometime before 11:59 p.m. on May 13, 2026. That’s it! This isn’t required, but we’d love to hear where in the world you’d go if you won!

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We’ll announce the winner in So Into That on Wednesday, May 20.

Every week, we dig into the What To Cook archives to see what we were cooking this time in years past — the recipes worth bringing back into your rotation. Here’s this week’s lineup.

1. crispy chicken chili verde street corn tacos , 2025

These are the tacos I invented on a night when I had a sick kid home, George was out of town, and I had absolutely zero desire to dirty an extra pan. Ground chicken, corn, green chiles, and cheese are stuffed into tortillas and baked until oh-so crispy, no pre-cooking the meat required. We included these in the “extremely low-effort, high-reward” meal round up on Monday, and many of you reported that they’re in your regular rotation!

This is not a plate of deep-fried fish and French fries! Instead, tender rockfish fillets are topped with a gochujang tartar sauce and crushed potato chips, roasted on the same sheet pan as some sesame green beans, and served over jasmine rice. It comes together in about half an hour and feels genuinely restaurant worthy.

Let this meal be your inspiration to fire up the grill this weekend! It starts with a punchy sesame-ginger marinade that pulls double duty. Half of it will marinate your steak, and half of it becomes a dressing for the most addictive creamy, crunchy cucumber, bell pepper, and avocado salad imaginable.

Rotisserie chicken is the secret weapon here — it gets shredded and mixed with tangy salsa verde, melty cheese, and sour cream, rolled into tortillas and baked until perfectly golden and crispy. We serve it alongside a bright roasted corn salad bursting with cherry tomatoes and creamy avocado, plus a zippy salsa verde crema for dipping. It’s a weeknight fiesta on the table in 30 minutes, and they freeze beautifully if you decide to make a double batch for future you (which you absolutely should).

This is the technique that changed the way I make chicken thighs forever! We start them skin-side down in a cold pan and let the fat render slowly — the skin comes out perfectly golden and crackling every single time. Orzo goes into the same pot, soaking up all that rich, savory goodness while everything roasts together in the oven until deeply flavorful and cozy. Then we finish the meal with bright, briny, Mediterranean-inspired toppings that make the whole thing sing.