things i loved in april
the perfect pair of shorts, recipes I'm eating on repeat, and the product that cleared up my acne
Hi! How are you?
I’m about 30 weeks into my fourth (and final! definitely, 100% final!) pregnancy, and I’m starting to feel every single one of those weeks. George has been traveling for the last 5 — or is it 500? — days, so my heating pad and epsom salt baths are putting in extra hours this week!
I’m currently working on a new simple and delicious recipe that is perfect for anytime, but especially for Mother’s Day. In the email (which we’re aiming to send out on Friday — if we can’t pull off an early send, it’ll be in your inbox first thing Saturday morning, as always!), you’ll also find a detailed “here’s-how-to-cook-this” section, so if you’re a mom, you can forward it right along to the person in your life who will be making you feel special on Sunday. They’ll have all the info needed to pull off a gorgeous meal, even while wrangling children. And if you’re not celebrating Mother’s Day this Sunday, I know you’ll love it, too!
What’s the best thing you’ve cooked recently? The end of the school year is a wild time. If anyone has a recipe — or an adaptation of a recipe — that has been working well for your family, share it! Doesn’t have to be one of mine!
For more easy and delicious weeknight dinner inspo, let’s take a look at what we cooked this week over the last four years here on What to Cook. Reminder to always check the notes section for tips on how to prep elements ahead of time to make cooking dinner in a hurry as doable as possible!
1. “fish and chips” bowls with sesame green beans and gochujang tartar sauce, 2024
Not your typical fish and chips — this sheet-pan meal is so easy and so good. This one is a sleeper hit! If you haven’t cooked it yet, here’s your reminder.
2. sesame-ginger grilled steak, 2023
If you have grilling weather where you live, this one’s for you! It includes my hyper-fixation salad that I think I’ve cooked more than any other salad (or any other dish, for that matter) in my life. I eat it for lunch or dinner at least three times a week, and could straight up drink the “juice.”
3. cacio e pepe primavera, 2022
A delightful 20-minute vegetarian spring pasta with asparagus and peas!
4. mango peanut chicken salad, 2021
This was our very first dinner salad on What to Cook! And guess what — it uses cabbage, so qualifies as a Good All Week Salad. Make it for lunch prep next week! It’s a major fave of the What To Cook old timers.
For years, I’ve been waxing poetic about how Jacobsen makes the most perfect flaky salt, but I recently discovered their Disco Di Sale — discs of salt that create perfectly salted pasta water — and they now live permanently on my countertop. We make a lot of pasta around here. I also love cooking with and calling for taco seasoning in recipes (like this past week’s crispy tacos!) because it shaves several minutes off of having to get out and measure chili powder, cumin, onion powder, garlic powder, etc. I’ve tried *a lot* of taco seasonings, and Jacobsen’s is, quite simply, the absolute best. You can stock up on both here. Thank you to Jacobsen for being the sponsor of this edition of So Into That!
Throughout the month of April I kept a running list of things I loved — products, moments, books, kids stuff. Here they are!
After years of listening to many friends obsess over them, I finally got a Lunya pajama set and, wow, it’s worth the hype. So light and breathable. I am running so, so hot right now and the (washable!) silk is incredibly cooling at night. I sized up one for pregnancy and they’re perfect.
In April I did a really good job of sticking to my goal of going out with friends or by myself one night per week! I listened to a podcast or SOMETHING — I cannot remember what — in which a researcher shared that if you make one small change to your usual day, even just stopping for coffee at a new place on the way to work, you can break up the minutia of how your brain catalogues time and can combat the feeling of time speeding by so quickly. The, “how is it May already?!” feelings, if you will. I’ve been making an effort to do something fun, and ideally new, with friends at least once per week and it truly makes me enjoy the “everyday”-ness of being a working mom infinitely more.
I got back into grilling last month!!! It rained and rained and rained all of March and into April, but I got back into grilling toward the end of the month. If you missed it because it wasn’t quite grilling season where you live when I sent it, this recipe for grilled gochujang steak and mushroom bowls is SO, SO GOOD. Like truly might become a Top Ten WTC recipe if it’s given the moment in the sun that it deserves!
All three kids are obsessed with this Crate and Barrel tool bench. Like to the point where I have to split them up because they’re all fighting over the same tools. Oh, the catch-22 of a good toy when you have multiple kids!
Speaking of tool-y toys, Calum’s teacher shared with me that he loves these Makedo tools. Basically you just give a kid a cardboard box and, using these tools, they can safely cut it up, screw different pieces of cardboard together, and create all kinds of different things. I bought a set but am squirreling it away until I need to keep them entertained this summer!
On the topic of toys, I had forgotten about the tried-and-true practice of simply hiding popular toys for a week or two when they lose their luster and the kids are no longer playing with them. I’ve been hiding toys, then, days later, subtly placing them on the coffee table after school and wham, hours (or at least, many, many minutes) of entertainment.
I’m savoring every single word of’s newest book, Great Big Beautiful Life. Everyone (including Emily!) has been talking about how different this book is from her others, so I was nervous, because I love her old books! But the through-line of smart, quippy banter and swoony love story is 100% still there. I am taking my time reading it because I don’t want it to be over!
While we’re talking books, have I ever shared this Libby hack? Libby is the app for digital books (and audiobooks, and magazines!) that most public libraries use. Did you know that you can plug in multiple library cards?! My cousins and I all share our library cards. When you search for a book, it automatically scans all of your libraries and puts you on the waitlist for the library with the shortest wait time. PS, I have asked multiple librarians and they all say that this is a sanctioned practice since more users is always a good think for public library funding!
Unisom. The tablets, not the gels. Nothing else is cutting it to help me sleep at this stage in pregnancy. It helps cut my night pees down from about seven per night to three to four per night. What a luxury!
I start everyday in workout clothes (I do a strength training class on Mondays and Wednesdays, and I walk the other days), but afterward, have been making a big effort to shower and put on an *outfit* everyday. I feel so much more productive in “real” clothes, even if I don’t see a single adult human other than our sitter and George! On one of my dressier days, I wore and loved this La Ligne dress.
I continue to wear the absolute hell out of the J. Crew Stratus pant (currently on sale!). They are so polished and cool looking with a sweater or button down, casual and chic with a tee shirt, I’ve even worn them with my fave giant hoodie and felt like a cool gen Z-er.
I’ve been listening to the fall playlist that my dad and I made and shared here a lot recently. That first Brandi + Noah song, omg, it’s so beautiful. Mattis said “this song makes me feel sad in a happy way” and I was like oh babe, welcome to Brandi Carlile!
I posted on Instagram at the beginning of April that I was having perioral (around the mouth) acne and some form of rosacea on my cheeks. These are the times when I love getting unsolicited feedback from my followers — a bunch of dermatologist followers told me to try Azelaic acid and it completely cleared it up, almost overnight. It has not fixed my nose acne — any dermatologists want to send me a product rec that’ll fix that one?
I’ve made the cauliflower four times since I published this curry roasted chicken and cauliflower salad recipe. I mostly wind up eating it cold, straight out of the tupperware, hovering in front of the open refrigerator like a moth to a flame.
George and I both travelled a lot for work in April, but wow, every day that he is away feels like 10 normal days at this phase in pregnancy. I am so endlessly grateful for the community that we have built here in Carmel Valley — friends are constantly offering to give my kids rides to/from school, have us over for dinner while he’s away, take Mattis to baseball practice, or bring him home from his games when it’s pouring rain and the little kids are shivering and screaming (that was fun). Building a “village” is a lot of work! It does not happen overnight. You’ve gotta really put yourself out there, be willing to “date” around, and show up as the kind of friend that you’re looking for — AKA, offer the mom who looks like she is struggling to solo parent three kids a playdate for one of the kids, or a ride home, or a Friday night dinner at your house.
I ordered another pair of the FP Movement shorts I’m obsessed with since I feel sad and lost every time they’re in the wash. They are high waisted, flowy, don’t ride up, truly a perfect short. I can’t wait to wear them when I’m not pregnant (which is pretty much how I feel about every single thing in my life right now).
I took the big boys to the store to grab a snack and they each picked out a different color apple — golden, red, and green. I took a picture because I found it so dear.
And from Molly!
Y’all were right about The Pitt! Such like-able, realistic characters, and the one-shift structure of it made it so addicting. I even downloaded the Max app to watch it during a 10-minute Uber ride, ha! I can’t wait for season two in January — it’ll be such a treat after the holidays. From Caro: I still haven’t watched and now I’m thinking I might save it for postpartum couch monster time!
I somehow lost my one and only chef’s knife last month?! (Fingers crossed I accidentally threw it away with some food scraps and it’s not hiding somewhere waiting to slice someone.) It’s OK though because it was heavy, clunky, and so incredibly dull (which was my fault, not the knife’s fault — I’d never gotten it professionally sharpened like Caro has taught us to do!), and losing it gave me a good reason to buy a new knife. I got this wooden-handled Victorinox santoku knife and, wow, it is a real game changer. It slices through cherry tomatoes like they’re butter! From Caro: This is my current fave knife too!!! I always thought I liked a heavier knife, but it’s so light and I really enjoy using it.
Good Hang with Amy Poehler has brought many, many laughs to my life. It’s the first podcast I’ve actually ever watched vs. just listened to! Technically this is a May thing, but Jon Hamm’s cameo in the hot air balloon yesterday was a highlight of my week.
Cole got his pincer grasp (AKA, the ability to pick up small things using his thumb and pointer finger) and feeding him has been so fun. His new favorite is sheet-pan chimichurri fish. Now that he’s crawling, I actually dress him in real clothes (vs. keeping him in jammies all day every day like I did for his first nine months), and Bella Tunno bibs are coming in handy. They’re so easy to rinse off, catch a ton of food, and hold up for years — we got that one seven years ago and it still looks brand new!
I rent the Somerset Maxi dress in a different print every month — it’s a perfect dress for literally any occasion and is nursing friendly — and I loved this one for April! I also loved wearing this springy dress while scoping out Dondolo’s very adorable new kids’ summer collection that drops tomorrow. The fits are pricey but so cute for special occasions!
I bought a new sunscreen foundation last month (in shade buff) and am digging it. I put it on after my face oil and the result is very dewy.
Flowers, particularly jasmine, which lines our fence — and almost everything in Charleston! — in April, of course have been sparking joy. I started followingon Substack last month and love her gardening inspo!
I made a lot of spinach- and kale-laced popsicles last month. I throw frozen blueberries, a banana, a big handful of spinach and/or kale, and enough apple juice and water in my blender to get things going, then pour the smoothie mixture into popsicle molds. My big boys eat them for breakfast!
Disappointed to see the HP recommendation here. There are lots of alternatives to supporting that author who has supported and funded one of the worst hate campaigns of my lifetime. Here’s a list of alternatives for anyone interested: https://booktrib.com/2024/10/17/leave-hogwarts-behind-for-these-9-iconic-alternatives/
Oh man, I was SO excited to read all of HP with my kids one day. And then I heard about all the nasty things she was saying and THEN my first kiddo ended up being trans. I just cannot imagine us getting into it and explaining to my baby girl how this beloved character was created by someone who doesn't want her to exist as herself in this world. Sigh.
It's a weird dream to grieve, but here I am.