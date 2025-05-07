What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

Lauren
1d

Disappointed to see the HP recommendation here. There are lots of alternatives to supporting that author who has supported and funded one of the worst hate campaigns of my lifetime. Here’s a list of alternatives for anyone interested: https://booktrib.com/2024/10/17/leave-hogwarts-behind-for-these-9-iconic-alternatives/

Jess
20h

Oh man, I was SO excited to read all of HP with my kids one day. And then I heard about all the nasty things she was saying and THEN my first kiddo ended up being trans. I just cannot imagine us getting into it and explaining to my baby girl how this beloved character was created by someone who doesn't want her to exist as herself in this world. Sigh.

It's a weird dream to grieve, but here I am.

