I’m about 30 weeks into my fourth (and final! definitely, 100% final!) pregnancy, and I’m starting to feel every single one of those weeks. George has been traveling for the last 5 — or is it 500? — days, so my heating pad and epsom salt baths are putting in extra hours this week!

I’m currently working on a new simple and delicious recipe that is perfect for anytime, but especially for Mother’s Day. In the email (which we’re aiming to send out on Friday — if we can’t pull off an early send, it’ll be in your inbox first thing Saturday morning, as always!), you’ll also find a detailed “here’s-how-to-cook-this” section, so if you’re a mom, you can forward it right along to the person in your life who will be making you feel special on Sunday. They’ll have all the info needed to pull off a gorgeous meal, even while wrangling children. And if you’re not celebrating Mother’s Day this Sunday, I know you’ll love it, too!

What’s the best thing you’ve cooked recently? The end of the school year is a wild time. If anyone has a recipe — or an adaptation of a recipe — that has been working well for your family, share it! Doesn’t have to be one of mine!

For more easy and delicious weeknight dinner inspo, let’s take a look at what we cooked this week over the last four years here on What to Cook. Reminder to always check the notes section for tips on how to prep elements ahead of time to make cooking dinner in a hurry as doable as possible!

Not your typical fish and chips — this sheet-pan meal is so easy and so good. This one is a sleeper hit! If you haven’t cooked it yet, here’s your reminder.

If you have grilling weather where you live, this one’s for you! It includes my hyper-fixation salad that I think I’ve cooked more than any other salad (or any other dish, for that matter) in my life. I eat it for lunch or dinner at least three times a week, and could straight up drink the “juice.”

3. cacio e pepe primavera , 2022

A delightful 20-minute vegetarian spring pasta with asparagus and peas!

4. mango peanut chicken salad , 2021

This was our very first dinner salad on What to Cook! And guess what — it uses cabbage, so qualifies as a Good All Week Salad. Make it for lunch prep next week! It’s a major fave of the What To Cook old timers.

﻿﻿For years, I’ve been waxing poetic about how Jacobsen makes the most perfect flaky salt, but I recently discovered their Disco Di Sale — discs of salt that create perfectly salted pasta water — and they now live permanently on my countertop. We make a lot of pasta around here. I also love cooking with and calling for taco seasoning in recipes (like this past week’s crispy tacos!) because it shaves several minutes off of having to get out and measure chili powder, cumin, onion powder, garlic powder, etc. I’ve tried *a lot* of taco seasonings, and Jacobsen’s is, quite simply, the absolute best. You can stock up on both here. Thank you to Jacobsen for being the sponsor of this edition of So Into That!

Throughout the month of April I kept a running list of things I loved — products, moments, books, kids stuff. Here they are!

After years of listening to many friends obsess over them, I finally got a Lunya pajama set and, wow, it’s worth the hype. So light and breathable. I am running so, so hot right now and the (washable!) silk is incredibly cooling at night. I sized up one for pregnancy and they’re perfect.

In April I did a really good job of sticking to my goal of going out with friends or by myself one night per week ! I listened to a podcast or SOMETHING — I cannot remember what — in which a researcher shared that if you make one small change to your usual day, even just stopping for coffee at a new place on the way to work, you can break up the minutia of how your brain catalogues time and can combat the feeling of time speeding by so quickly. The, “how is it May already?!” feelings, if you will. I’ve been making an effort to do something fun, and ideally new, with friends at least once per week and it truly makes me enjoy the “everyday”-ness of being a working mom infinitely more.

I got back into grilling last month!!! It rained and rained and rained all of March and into April, but I got back into grilling toward the end of the month. If you missed it because it wasn’t quite grilling season where you live when I sent it, this recipe for grilled gochujang steak and mushroom bowls is SO, SO GOOD. Like truly might become a Top Ten WTC recipe if it’s given the moment in the sun that it deserves!

All three kids are obsessed with this Crate and Barrel tool bench . Like to the point where I have to split them up because they’re all fighting over the same tools. Oh, the catch-22 of a good toy when you have multiple kids!

Speaking of tool-y toys, Calum’s teacher shared with me that he loves these Makedo tools. Basically you just give a kid a cardboard box and, using these tools, they can safely cut it up, screw different pieces of cardboard together, and create all kinds of different things. I bought a set but am squirreling it away until I need to keep them entertained this summer!

On the topic of toys, I had forgotten about the tried-and-true practice of simply hiding popular toys for a week or two when they lose their luster and the kids are no longer playing with them. I’ve been hiding toys, then, days later, subtly placing them on the coffee table after school and wham, hours (or at least, many, many minutes) of entertainment.

I’m savoring every single word of Emily Henry ’s newest book, Great Big Beautiful Life . Everyone (including Emily!) has been talking about how different this book is from her others, so I was nervous, because I love her old books! But the through-line of smart, quippy banter and swoony love story is 100% still there. I am taking my time reading it because I don’t want it to be over!

While we’re talking books, have I ever shared this Libby hack? Libby is the app for digital books (and audiobooks, and magazines!) that most public libraries use. Did you know that you can plug in multiple library cards?! My cousins and I all share our library cards. When you search for a book, it automatically scans all of your libraries and puts you on the waitlist for the library with the shortest wait time. PS, I have asked multiple librarians and they all say that this is a sanctioned practice since more users is always a good think for public library funding!

Unisom . The tablets, not the gels. Nothing else is cutting it to help me sleep at this stage in pregnancy. It helps cut my night pees down from about seven per night to three to four per night. What a luxury!

I start everyday in workout clothes (I do a strength training class on Mondays and Wednesdays, and I walk the other days), but afterward, have been making a big effort to shower and put on an *outfit* everyday . I feel so much more productive in “real” clothes, even if I don’t see a single adult human other than our sitter and George! On one of my dressier days, I wore and loved this La Ligne dress.

I continue to wear the absolute hell out of the J. Crew Stratus pant (currently on sale!). They are so polished and cool looking with a sweater or button down, casual and chic with a tee shirt, I’ve even worn them with my fave giant hoodie and felt like a cool gen Z-er.

I’ve been listening to the fall playlist that my dad and I made and shared here a lot recently. That first Brandi + Noah song, omg, it’s so beautiful. Mattis said “this song makes me feel sad in a happy way” and I was like oh babe, welcome to Brandi Carlile!

I posted on Instagram at the beginning of April that I was having perioral (around the mouth) acne and some form of rosacea on my cheeks. These are the times when I love getting unsolicited feedback from my followers — a bunch of dermatologist followers told me to try Azelaic acid and it completely cleared it up, almost overnight. It has not fixed my nose acne — any dermatologists want to send me a product rec that’ll fix that one?

I’ve made the cauliflower four times since I published this curry roasted chicken and cauliflower salad recipe . I mostly wind up eating it cold, straight out of the tupperware, hovering in front of the open refrigerator like a moth to a flame.

George and I both travelled a lot for work in April, but wow, every day that he is away feels like 10 normal days at this phase in pregnancy . I am so endlessly grateful for the community that we have built here in Carmel Valley — friends are constantly offering to give my kids rides to/from school, have us over for dinner while he’s away, take Mattis to baseball practice, or bring him home from his games when it’s pouring rain and the little kids are shivering and screaming (that was fun). Building a “village” is a lot of work! It does not happen overnight. You’ve gotta really put yourself out there, be willing to “date” around, and show up as the kind of friend that you’re looking for — AKA, offer the mom who looks like she is struggling to solo parent three kids a playdate for one of the kids, or a ride home, or a Friday night dinner at your house.

I ordered another pair of the FP Movement shorts I’m obsessed with since I feel sad and lost every time they’re in the wash. They are high waisted, flowy, don’t ride up, truly a perfect short. I can’t wait to wear them when I’m not pregnant (which is pretty much how I feel about every single thing in my life right now).

I took the big boys to the store to grab a snack and they each picked out a different color apple — golden, red, and green. I took a picture because I found it so dear.

And from Molly!

A note about links! We use affiliate links when sharing product recs, which means we may earn a small commission off of purchases you make through those links. This does not cost you anything extra and is a way to support the production of and team behind What to Cook. Sponsorships — which also help support the production of this newsletter! — are another way we partner with brands that I authentically love and can personally vouch for. I personally reach out to every brand that you see here to bring them on as sponsors after trying and loving their products on my own time and dime.