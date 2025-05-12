pictured from left to right: whipped pistachio feta, ginger-scallion sauce & sriracha mayo, ridiculously tasty green sauce, and avocado crema

One thing I hope I’ve taught you by now is the power of a tasty sauce. By combining just a few simple ingredients, you can turn a sheet-pan dinner into a gourmet meal, transform a humble lettuce leaf stuffed with rice and meat into a saucy explosion of flavor, and convert a pile of roasted veg into a sexy entrée you’d expect to eat cozied up in the corner of a chic restaurant in the West Village.

Once you find a sauce you love — like the ridiculously tasty green sauce, sriracha mayo, ginger-scallion sauce, or slightly-spicy tahini sauce linked in the recipes above — you can deploy it countless ways. Sauces can be drizzled, swooshed, and dipped or dunked into, instantly adding incredible flavor to an otherwise basic meal.

So today we’re sharing a round up of 20+ of the most versatile and popular sauces in What to Cook history! We’ve created a handy PDF that you can print out and hang on your fridge for easy access. You’ll also find ideas for what to do with each sauce below (aside from using it in the recipe it was originally featured in).

ENJOY!

20+ of the most versatile and beloved sauces in What to Cook history, plus ideas for what to do with them!

clockwise from top left: hot honey sauce, cashew sauce, magic green sauce, and tahini yogurt

Print the following PDF to hang on your fridge and whip up a sauce on the fly!