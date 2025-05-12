One thing I hope I’ve taught you by now is the power of a tasty sauce. By combining just a few simple ingredients, you can turn a sheet-pan dinner into a gourmet meal, transform a humble lettuce leaf stuffed with rice and meat into a saucy explosion of flavor, and convert a pile of roasted veg into a sexy entrée you’d expect to eat cozied up in the corner of a chic restaurant in the West Village.
Once you find a sauce you love — like the ridiculously tasty green sauce, sriracha mayo, ginger-scallion sauce, or slightly-spicy tahini sauce linked in the recipes above — you can deploy it countless ways. Sauces can be drizzled, swooshed, and dipped or dunked into, instantly adding incredible flavor to an otherwise basic meal.
So today we’re sharing a round up of 20+ of the most versatile and popular sauces in What to Cook history! We’ve created a handy PDF that you can print out and hang on your fridge for easy access. You’ll also find ideas for what to do with each sauce below (aside from using it in the recipe it was originally featured in).
ENJOY!
20+ of the most versatile and beloved sauces in What to Cook history, plus ideas for what to do with them!
Avocado crema — use as a dipping sauce or topping for any Mexican-inspired meal (nachos, quesadillas, tacos, burritos, breakfast tacos, burrito bowls, etc.), or as a sauce with any simple roasted or grilled meat
Balsamic glaze — drizzle over salads (especially caprese), cheeses, fruit, pizza; use as a marinade for any protein
Chili lime sauce — use as a dipping sauce or drizzle for any Mexican-inspired meal (nachos, quesadillas, tacos, burritos, breakfast tacos, burrito bowls, etc.). If you have a creamy white substance in your fridge, this sauce is always just a minute or two away.
Chimichurri — use as a marinade or sauce for any meat, protein, grilled vegetables, or eggs; spread on toast (layer of ricotta, then chimichurri)
Citrus-cilantro sauce/marinade — use as a marinade for any protein; drizzle over any grain bowl; drizzle over tacos or nachos
Cashew sauce — toss with noodles for a vegan creamy pasta; drizzle over roasted vegetables, meats, and grain bowls; use as a creamy salad dressing
See the riffs section here for more cashew sauces!
Dilly minty yogurt sauce — drizzle over any Greek-inspired sheet-pan meal (so great with lamb), pita sandwich, or grain bowl; dollop as a garnish for spicy soups; use as a sub for sour cream on a baked potato
Dilly sauce — drizzle over any sheet-pan meal (ideal with salmon!); stir into with salmon/egg/tuna/potato salad; drizzle over roasted or grilled meat or vegetables
Ginger-scallion sauce — use as a dip for potstickers, dumplings, sushi; drizzle over fried rice, rice bowls, or lettuce wraps; toss with ramen noodles; serve over rice with two crispy fried eggs on top
Honey-ginger stir fry sauce — use for any stir fry
Hot honey sauce — drizzle over any sheet-pan meal, grain bowl, or protein (excellent with fish and shrimp!); use as a sauce for chicken tenders and sandwiches; use any other way you like honey mustard
Lemon tahini sauce — use as a sauce for shawarma lettuce wraps and bowls, any grilled meat, or Mediterranean-inspired grain bowl
Magic green sauce — use as a dipping sauce or drizzle for any Mexican-inspired meal (nachos, quesadillas, tacos, burritos, breakfast tacos, burrito bowls, etc.)
Peanut sauce — toss with cooked noodles or roasted vegetables; use as a dipping sauce for potstickers/dumplings; drizzle over grain bowls
Pink sauce — use as a dipping sauce or drizzle for any Mexican-inspired meal (nachos, quesadillas, tacos, burritos, breakfast tacos, burrito bowl, etc.)
Ridiculously tasty green sauce — drizzle over sheet-pan meals, roasted vegetables, any roasted or grilled protein, eggs; use as a marinade for shrimp or chicken; use in place of mayo for chicken or potato salad; toss with cooked noodles
Romesco sauce — drizzle over sheet-pan meals or roasted veg; serve as a dipping sauce with fish or shrimp, crudités; spread onto sandwiches; use as a marinade for any meat
Slightly spicy tahini sauce — toss with roasted vegetables, tofu, beans, or noodles; use as a dipping sauce with potstickers or dumplings; drizzle over grain bowls, sheet-pan meals, or any roasted protein
Special sauce — spread onto burger buns or use as a dip for roasted potatoes or French fries
Sriracha mayo — drizzle over salmon, sushi, poke bowls, grain bowls, breakfast tacos/burritos; spread onto burger buns or bread for any sandwich; use as a dip for fries and roasted potatoes
Tahini yogurt — swoosh under any Mediterranean-inspired sheet-pan meals; dollop onto pita; serve as a dip with crudités; add water to drizzle over grain bowls
Tahini-jang sauce — drizzle over any Asian-inspired grain bowl or meal; toss with noodles; use as a marinade for steak or another protein; serve as a dip for dumplings, potstickers, sushi, or Asian pancakes; thin out with a little water and use as a creamy salad dressing
Whipped pistachio feta — use as a dipping sauce for any roasted meat, protein, or vegetable; spread onto wrap and bread for sandwiches; serve with crackers or crudités; stuff into dates and drizzle with honey
Print the following PDF to hang on your fridge and whip up a sauce on the fly!
