and I here in Carmel for the week, and we’re having the best, most productive time brainstorming and laying the foundation for the future of What To Cook. We can’t wait to share more in the coming months!!

We’re meeting — and Molly is staying — at Carmel Valley Ranch, a hotel right up the road from my house and where my family spends a lot of time. The clubhouse has gorgeous views of the golf course and surrounding mountains, and is just a lovely place to work all day. The spa, adults-only pool (there’s another huge one just for families with kids), and hot tub overlooking a grapevine-lined valley and verdant mountain have let us add a *team retreat* element to the week, too. We hardly ever get to be together in person, and we’ve been soaking in every minute. Brains really do work better when they’re together!

As you likely know by now, it’s Big Deal Days, meaning there are good deals to be had on Amazon. Last Prime Day, we donated money earned through affiliate link purchases to Texas Hill Country disaster relief efforts. For this sale, we thought it’d be fun to have some friendly competition in order to pick a nonprofit to donate affiliate earnings to.

So we bring you… WTC Shark Tank (lol).

We are each going to try to sell you, The Sharks, on our top five practical, currently-on-sale items that we personally use and love and recommend. We will send all the affiliate earnings from the top-selling product to the nonprofit of the winning pitcher’s choice.

Feeding my kids is the most important thing I do — and every child deserves that same security. No Kid Hungry makes that possible by connecting kids to healthy meals at school, in the summer, and after class, helping ensure they have the fuel to learn, grow, and thrive. Sharks! Let’s turn Amazon boxes into lunchboxes and get some donations to No Kid Hungry!!

The best multi-tasking hair tool ($27.50, was $40): I’m ordering this to replace my other one that just died after years and years of use! I have frizzy/curly hair, and I let it air dry 90% of the way, then use this to straighten and style it! It leaves me with really smooth, voluminous hair! The vegetarian protein powder I use daily ($29.92, was $48.99): I’ve tried a lot of plant-based proteins, and this is definitely my favorite! I first found their prenatal/postnatal protein powder during pregnancy, and now I’m hooked on this one! It has 20g of protein, is stevia-free, and is so good in smoothies. My favorite is to mix it with cashew yogurt, raspberries, and mini chocolate chips! It’s pricey, so I stock up when it’s on sale. Our go-to everything soap (2-pack for $20.97, was $25.98): This has been my family’s go-to everything soap for years now! It’s a shampoo/body wash/bubble bath multitasker and the lavender scent is heavenly and great to prime my 2 and 6 year old for bedtime! It’s not just for kids, now my husband and I use it for body wash, too! Mineral drops that make me feel great ($28.69, was $37.99): If you drink heavily filtered water, you need this!! It’s a great source of the many minerals we miss in our modern diet. I try to take this regularly, taking it like a quick shot in water, or adding to smoothies or other flavored beverages (it has a pretty strong flavor!). They help me to feel more balanced, hydrated, and just better overall! This little bottle lasts awhile, too. My favorite face cleanser ($20.80, was $28): It’s gentle, smells amazing (blue tansy!), and never leaves my skin feeling tight or dry. A little goes a long way, so the bottle lasts forever.

Anytime a natural disaster strikes, the first place I donate money to is World Central Kitchen. I know they’re on the ground providing nourishing meals and fresh water to those who need it most, and I can’t imagine a better comfort for someone going through tragedy. Sharks, let’s give people around the world a food hug when they need it most!

Screen-free entertainment that all three of my kids are obsessed with ($69.99, was $99.99): I’ve talked about my love for Toniesboxes before, but now that I have a 1 year old, it’s fresh on my mind again. We gifted our two oldest boys each a Toniesbox — AKA a portable audiobook/story teller/music player — when they were 2 and 4, and they’re now 5 and 7 and still listen to it every night as they fall asleep, after we’ve read together as a group. They’ve aged out of the Paw Patrol and Disney character Tonies but love all the Nat Geo and joke Tonies. Now that Cole is 1, he has commandeered one of the big boys’ boxes and loooves putting the Tonies on and off, dancing to the music, and carrying it around with him acting like a little DJ. It’s a gift that has kept on giving and makes such a good holiday present for little kids! Luxurious body soap ($28.80, was $36): I bought this a few months ago and my bottle is still 3/4 of the way full. It smells earthy and delightful and makes my nightly showers feel spa-like. It’s the little things, right?! The storage bins that have brought order to my life ($33.99, was $49.99): I’ve slowly but surely been adding these acrylic organization bins throughout my whole house. They’ve improved the organization and functionality of my pantry and spice cabinet by leaps and bounds. I also have them in my boys’ play nook, my bathroom, the laundry room… everywhere! The space, size, and sturdiness of them is ideal. The machine that keeps my rugs and carpets as clean as they can be with three little kids and a Lab ($74.99, was $94.99): Using this machine to spot clean any and all messes (spilled smoothie! dog vomit!) is SO satisfying. It really, really works. The perfect little boy (or girl!) birthday present ($6.39, was $9.99): This is a VERY good price for a very good Lego set. If you, too, are inundated with little kid birthday parties, I highly recommend stocking up on this Lego so you don’t have to scramble to find something last minute. This has been our go-to gift all year and I just stocked up on three more for parties on the calendar in the months ahead. $6.39 for a solid gift?! Can’t beat it. Also, FYI, it says age 6+ but my 5 year old can do it almost all himself, so I’ve been gifting it to 5 year olds, too.

With Veteran’s Day around the corner, I’m supporting one of my favorite charities — the SEAL Family Foundation. Their mission is to support the Naval Special Warfare community throughout deployments and hardship — they are truly providing resources for spouses and kids back home whose dads are off keeping all of us safe, and as a former-SEAL wife, I know just how lonely and hard those deployments can be. And we didn’t even have kids yet! Sharks, I implore you to shop my links to support America’s bravest families!!!

The perfect lightbulb ($24, was $29): You know how every lightbulb is either too bright, or too dim, or too yellow, or too white? This is the perfect lightbulb. I just ordered three eight-packs for the new house after using them to replace every single way-too-bright, way-too-white light in the cottages. Portable power ($349, was $699): I live in an area that loses power at least 10 days a year for a few hours, if not a full 24 hours. It is extremely annoying. I’m finally buying us a solar-powered generator. Whether you need power for overnight camping trips or for far-too-often power outages, this is a great price! This product has made me a more fun, chiller mom ($399, was $629): The Dyson stick vacuum is the greatest thing that has happened to me as a mom. Dramatic, yes. But I am 1000% serious. Mealtime crumbs do not stress me out! Dirty shoes do not cause alarm! Not even glitter can raise my blood pressure! All are quickly and easily vacuumed up with no annoying cords or vacuum tubes involved. I want to throw it out there that I also own this less pricy stick vacuum and it is good, but not as truly excellent as the Dyson V11. The greatest alarm clock meets white noise machine meets nightlight ($140, was $170): This little guy is my bedtime companion during the newborn feeding-all-night days. You can program it to have three settings of your choosing and you tap to switch between them — mine are a bright light with no noise, a soft glowy light with very quiet white noise (which I use for middle of the night feedings), and a VERY dim light with loud white noise (which I use for sleeping when there’s a newborn in the room so that I can still panic-rocket-out-of-bed to check on him in the middle of the night without having to turn a light on). The alarm clock itself is also incredible. The light and sound turn on slowly — no more jarring wake ups! The greatest car seat ($175, was $250): We own four of these easy-to-use, easy-to-install car seats. Now that we have four kids ages 10 weeks old to 6 years old, we’re using it to its full power on the daily — seamlessly switching it between sizing for a 10 week old and a 5 year old with the simple press of a button and by moving the headrest up and down. Other car seats have really complicated mechanisms for changing the shoulder straps — not this one! Moving the headrest does it all. I just love this car seat a LOT.

Each week we flip through the What To Cook archives to see what we were cooking this time in years past. Add one (or all!) to your menu this week.

1. twice baked delicata squash , 2024

Move over potatoes — this is a twice-baked squash filled with sausage, apple, cheddar, and roasted garlic. It’s a full, cozy meal (not just a side dish!) and the baked kale salad on the same sheet pan makes it feel complete. You can prep the stuffed squash ahead, swap in different meats or veggies, or even bake the filling casserole-style if you’re not a fan of squash skins.

Basically mac and cheese with a ton of hidden veggies! The pasta cooks right in milk and spices, then gets stirred with pumpkin purée and cheddar + gouda for a creamy, baked finish. It’s a great one to make ahead, and reheat in the oven when you’re ready to eat!

This fast-cooking vegetarian meal is part migas, part scramble — fried tortilla strips tossed with eggs, peppers, tomatoes, cheese, and avocado. It’s quick, filling, and flexible! Double it for a family meal, top it with bacon or hot sauce, or stash leftovers for breakfast tacos the next day.

4. turkey cheddar meatloaf , 2021

Meatloaf, but lighter and actually delicious with ground turkey and cubes of sharp cheddar — and with a side of puréed sweet potatoes! Leftovers make the best sandwiches, and you can even freeze the whole loaf (before or after baking) for a future comfort food night.

As we brainstorm the future of this newsletter, we want your input! What topics would you love to see more of (or covered in general) here on What To Cook? A specific food topic, more content around style, motherhood, entertaining, home?! Tell us your wants and wishes! We’ll randomly select one commenter to send a Hatch Restore alarm clock, AKA the greatest alarm clock meets white noise machine meets nightlight. Comment by Tuesday, 10/14, to enter to win!

