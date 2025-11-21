Today’s post is in partnership with Amazon.

We’ve reached the grand finale of this year’s holiday gift guide extravaganza, and we’re so excited about today’s line up. Last week we put a question box out in the chat, asking you all to tell us about the trickiest person or gifting scenario on your radar this holiday season. You all delivered, hitting us with some very specific and tricky people! Luckily, Amazon has a huge network of small businesses making incredible — and incredibly niche! — items that will delight even the hardest person you’re shopping for. Supporting small businesses this holiday season, but with the convenience of Amazon. Best of both worlds!

We’ve got 15 hyper-niche gifting scenarios, matched with 15 perfect presents. Let’s do this!

A: Does she like to exercise? If so, I’m obsessed with my Bala Bangles (and Molly confirms that lots of the 20-somethings at the yoga studio she goes to are also obsessed with Bala Bangles!). They’re comfortable, beautiful wrist or ankle weights — she can throw them on before a walk or any exercise class to get a little extra workout in, or just use them around her house.

A: You’re such a good friend!! An incredible gift would be to cook dinner for her family on her first day back to work to help ease the transition. Tell her going into the workday that you’ll be sending her home with dinner so she knows that she doesn’t have to worry about dinner that night — she will be endlessly grateful. If you want to do a little something on top of that, I cannot recommend this DAE hair styling cream and taming wand more for every postpartum woman trying to look pulled together when we have postpartum hair thinning and baby hairs sticking out everywhere.

A: OK, let’s lean into the “they enjoy drinking” bit and embrace that they’re homebodies — bring vacation vibes to them through a fun drink!! De La Calle’s Modern Mexican Sodas are SO delicious and refreshing and taste like you’re on the sunny shores of Sayulita. You could gift them a mixed variety pack plus a great bottle of tequila for when they’re in the mood for a spiked version!

A: Over the years I’ve gifted Red Clay’s Chili Crisp to each of my Southern parents and Southern in-laws, and all have adored it. I like that it’s consumable since they’re the type that already have everything they need, plus it’s small and easy to pack for their trip home!

A: Give her a few bottles of Ghia!!!!! Everything they make is fantastic, but these aperitifs mixed with a little club soda and lime juice are honestly just as good as a cocktail, and would make her holiday feel super festive sans booze. Drink some with her — you’ll love it!

A: I got really into knitting and crocheting when I was that age! I loved making little animals — George still has a little froggy that I knitted him years ago! Woobles crochet sets are so adorable, and their beginners kit would be perfect for her.

A: This scalloped wooden bowl by Mela Artisans is such a chic, practical, special gift. Forward her a few of my good-all-week salad recipes, too, so she can put it to good use.

A: Do you think she’d be open to trying something new? A cute Picklish pickleball paddle could be the inspiration she needs to pick up pickleball! Even better would be if you and/or your spouse (or your kids, if they’re older) went with her to the courts the first few times. She’d make pickleball friends quickly — and pick it up easily since she already loves tennis. I think it’d be so fun to give her something slightly outside of her comfort zone!

A: When I was in Boston on my book tour last year, someone gave me a set of Dumpling Daughter sauces (they’re from a Boston-based restaurant) and I became OBSESSED. Delicious ready-to-use sauces sound like the perfect gift for time-strapped dads who appreciate good food. They can use them as a sauce for frozen dumplings, with any grilled meat, for fried rice, etc.!

A: I like the idea of a bedtime brew that she can sip while she watches Real Housewives! Jillian got me hooked on Moon Juice’s Magnesi-Om powder — it’s so tasty and calming, and really does help me drift off to sleep faster. There’s nothing more luxurious or beauty-boosting than a good night’s sleep!

PS, this would also be good for another WTCer’s tricky-to-shop-for family member. Shea wrote in with: “Mother in law! She’s tiny and joyless.” Let’s show your MIL the joy of a good night’s sleep!

A: OK, a lady who loves to cook, this will be fun. How about some Masienda Heirloom White Corn Masa Harina so she can make her own tortillas and tamales?! She sounds like someone who would enjoy a cooking project. They have a video here for how to cook with it — so easy! If she doesn’t have a tortilla press she can just use a rolling pin, or you could make the gift a little bigger and get her one of those, too!

A: Fancy Sprinkles!! They make the most fun, festive sprinkles out there (I love these and these). She’ll love them for some Christmas Day baking with her grands!

A: I THOUGHT YOU’D NEVER ASK. Peppermint ice cream with Coop’s hot fudge sauce!!! It’s incredible. I discovered this women-owned business when I was in the Berkshires in October and was so excited to find them on Amazon. Forget wine — this is the ultimate houseguest gift during the holidays.

A: When you said “tired mom” my first thought as a fellow tired mom was... I wonder if she has The Skinny Confidential ice roller? Roll your face while you drink your coffee (or ya know, while you chase kids around the house). It’s seriously such an amazing pick-me-up in the morning that actually de-puffs your jawline and the bags under your beautiful, sleepy eyes.

Thank you to everyone who wrote in with your tricky gift recipients! We couldn’t cover all of them here, but I truly think there’s something for everyone in the guides we sent this week. I hope you can cross shopping off your to-do list now and just bake some cookies and lean into the magic of the season!