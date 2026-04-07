What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

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Mandy Nolen's avatar
Mandy Nolen
18h

OMG I’ve been dying to see this me I since you teased it a couple of weeks ago. My youngest son turns 2 at the end of the month and I think this might be our birthday party spread

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Emily R's avatar
Emily R
7m

Love this! My parents started hosting an annual Kentucky derby party to find something to celebrate and host since all of their friends hosted the other “holidays”. This went on for about 30 years until my mom passed away and then Covid put a temporary pause on things. We haven’t hosted one in the last couple of years but I may have to bring it back with this menu!

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