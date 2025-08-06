What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ana's avatar
Ana
16hEdited

I love pickled onions! They make everything taste more exciting and complex! Delicious in a taco, in a sandwich, on a salad!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Abbey's avatar
Abbey
16h

I love coconut aminos! It’s so underrated and is not used just as a soy substitute. I use it in so many sauces and recipes to add some flavor.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
95 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Caro Chambers LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture