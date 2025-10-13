What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MJ's avatar
MJ
1dEdited

Agh, this makes me feel a little bad? So just throwing this out there... if any of you have given birth and not experienced this (or anywhere close to it), that's okay too! Hang in there! I have faith we can find our communities some day - maybe more when kids are school aged.

I also think there's a strong tendency for support to drop off after first babies. I think I did get some meals after my first, but by my own fourth, not so much. So for anyone else who saw this and felt jealous, you're not alone.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Caroline Chambers and others
Abby's avatar
Abby
1d

Gah this makes me want to cry remembering that tender and terrifying and totally overwhelming time! I was pregnant at the same time as one of my best friends (we were the first in our friend group) and she was due a few weeks before me...we had NO idea that we should do a meal train or anything like that for her (although we did delivery groceries!). When she organized a meal train for me 6 weeks later and showed up the first day with grocery bags full of premade stuff from a local market, I burst into tears and we both stood in my kitchen and cried over the absolute insanity of postpartum, lol. Girlfriends are just the effing best.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Caro Chambers LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture