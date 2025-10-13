After birthing our first son, my husband sent out the classic announcement: “Mom and baby are doing great!” The text pinged across time zones to friends and family. He copied me on a few threads.

I read those words from the hospital bed across the room from him, catheterized because my bladder wasn’t functioning after delivering an 8-pound, 4-ounce human. Only a few minutes earlier, I’d fainted while trying to stand for the first time in 24 hours. I’d bled through three industrial-strength pads that morning alone. My cracked, bleeding nipples ached from an incorrect latch that no one had caught yet.

Mom and baby are doing great.

Mom was not doing great.

My husband is kind and loving. He wasn’t lying or minimizing—he was doing what we all do in polite society. We smooth over the raw, messy truth of postpartum because the baby is healthy, and isn’t that all that matters? (Not to mention when the baby isn’t healthy so mom’s pain gets buried even deeper, because now there’s only one priority.)

Before I had my first child, I thought of postpartum meal trains as a sweet gesture—a practical way to help time-strapped new parents. What I didn’t yet understand, having not gone through it yet, is that these meals are a lifeline. They’re nourishing a woman’s body as it heals from one of the most physically demanding experiences it will ever endure.

There’s the tangible healing: the nutrients helping to repair tissue, restore blood loss, and fuel milk production (if she chooses to breast feed). But there’s also something deeper—the psychological salve of being cared for during a time when you’re pouring every ounce of yourself into keeping another human alive.

“Meal train” feels too trite a way to describe what’s actually happening. It’s postpartum care. It’s community medicine. It’s one of the oldest forms of tending to new mothers we have.

My fourth son is 12 weeks old this week. I’ve been thinking a lot about the meals that showed up at our door in those early days—the ones that didn’t just feed me, but actually healed me. I wanted to share them with you, partly to honor what my community did for me, and partly so you can do the same for the next new mom in your life.

A green smoothie and an almond milk latte (and also a lot of flowers and salads and baked goods!!) delivered to our hospital room by Jenna, Jess, and Charlotte.

A sheet-pan gnocchi situation with sausage, butternut squash, and kale. The way my friend Bridget delivered this meal was brilliant, I’m planning to share an entire post about it because it was truly the perfect postpartum meal delivery.

I was really nauseous for a few weeks postpartum, so my mom made me the most beautiful lunches with lots of different options to choose from and delivered them to my boob-device covered bedside table. This salad is my summer chop.

My friend Jess showed up with sandwiches several times per week during the last few weeks of my pregnancy and the first of postpartum. It was never planned or on an official meal train, it was just “I’m thinking of you and I bet you’re hungry right now”.

A donut from Quinn.

George brought me a croissant with butter and jam but he didn’t cut it open, he just slathered it all over the top. I think this was one of the funniest, most savage food preparations I’ve ever seen.

My friend Britney picked up the boys and brought them to camp every single morning for my first week back home with the baby. She showed up with my favorite iced latte from The Creamery most mornings. Big kid help + coffee at the same time is the ultimate way to show up for a friend.

My friend Angela is the founder and editor of Concept Carmel so it’s no wonder she showed up with the most aesthetic (and delicious) Persian feast. Look at that fruit plate!! The pitted cherries and thinly sliced mint!! I felt so cared for.

So much nausea led to so much tomato soup brought to me by my mom and George. It was all I could stomach for a period.

We received a lot of See’s Candies, and I ate it just like this.

Bacon delivery by George and Cashel.

The Instacart team sent me a really sweet postpartum care package (via Instacart, duh), including these delicious thingies, which I ate in one sitting.

Pancakes and a fresh piglet.

’s mom Julie made us the most gorgeous roast chicken with veggies. We feasted on this for days.

She also made us her butternut squash lasagna, which Jillian has been telling me about since we first became friends six years ago! It’s so absurdly wonderful. It’s definitely not a recipe you’d cook when you don’t feel like cooking but I might have her share her recipe regardless closer to Thanksgiving, which is when they always eat it! It’s one of their staple Thanksgiving sides which feels so unhinged in the best way.

It always feels really good to me to cook “my first meal back” — so after about three weeks, while George and the boys took turns holding Tavvy…

I dumped a package of gnocchi, a half a bag of Trader Joe’s party meatballs, two pints of cherry tomatoes, and a lot of EVOO, salt, pepper, and Italian seasoning on a baking sheet and roasted it for about 30 minutes on 400°F. Topped it with lots of Parm. So delicious and so healing to my soul to create something other than milk.

Megan dropped off the mob wife salad along with our fave local bread and fancy butter.

And finally, it will never not be funny that I posted on Instagram about George eating my BLT and it wound up a national scandal.

Not pictured: so many other lovingly prepared meals that didn’t get photographed because postpartum is a beautiful, bodily fluid-covered, chaotic blur where just remembering to eat, let alone take a photo of the meal, feels like an achievement.

PS if you’re stumped on what to bring for a meal train whether it’s or a mom or not!), we have a few meal train idea posts: here and here.

A note from Caro: Molly is on vacation this week and despite her urging me to let her give all emails a once-over before I send them out, I refuse! She needs a vacation! So please excuse the lack of design skills in this email as well as any typos. xx