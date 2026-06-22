Hi! I am SO EXCITED to share the What To Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking: Make It Fast book tour!

I’ll be visiting 13 cities across the U.S. in late summer and early fall, spreading the WTC Make It Fast word and meeting so many of you after years of DMing and comments back and forth — I simply cannot wait!!!

Unless otherwise noted below in yellow, each event includes an on-stage chat (we’re lining up some really fun conversation partners!), a pre-signed copy of the book, and an optional meet and greet afterward. I know the logistics and effort that can go into a night out, so we are working really hard on making every event really special.

Tickets are all linked below. Last tour’s tickets sold out quickly, so jump on it! THIS IS GOING TO BE SO MUCH FUN!

If you have any issues with your ticket or questions about an event, please message the contact on the individual event link (they’ll be able to help you best).

I CANNOT WAIT TO SEE YOU ALL!!

xoxoxoxo

Caro

PS, if I’m not coming to your city I’m sorry and I LOVE YOU!

Monday, August 10 at 6:30 p.m. in Brooklyn, NY

Littlefield + Books Are Magic | TICKETS HERE

Tuesday, August 11 at 7 p.m. in Boston, MA

The Huntington Theatre + Trident Booksellers & Café | TICKETS HERE

Wednesday, August 12 at 7 p.m. in Washington, DC

Sixth & I | TICKETS HERE

Thursday, August 13 at 7 p.m. in Charlotte, NC

Belk Chapel at Queens University + Park Road Books | TICKETS HERE



Friday, August 14 at 7 p.m. in Greenville, SC

AC Hotel + M. Judson Books | TICKETS HERE

Saturday, August 15 at 7:30 p.m. in Atlanta, GA

The Carter Center + Long Story Books | TICKETS HERE

There are two ticket options! The “VIP” ticket includes a pre-event reception with a meet and greet, two signed copies of the book, and food and drink; the second includes the on-stage conversation and one signed copy of the book. Tickets are first come, first serve!

Tuesday, August 18 at 6 p.m. in Portland, OR

Powell’s City of Books | TICKETS HERE

Wednesday, August 19 at 7 p.m. in Seattle, WA

Meydenbauer Center + Williams Sonoma | TICKETS HERE

Thursday, August 20 at 7 p.m. in San Francisco, CA

JCCSF + Omnivore Books | TICKETS HERE

Monday, August 24 at 7:30 p.m. in Nashville, TN

The Belcourt Theatre + The Bookshop | TICKETS HERE

Due to time constraints at the venue, there are a limited number of “VIP” tickets that will include the meet and greet after the on-stage convo. Both tickets include a signed copy of the book and the on-stage event! Tickets are first come, first serve!

Tuesday, August 25 at 6:30 p.m. in Birmingham, AL

Haven + Little Professor | TICKETS HERE

Saturday, September 12 at 2:30 p.m in Carmel Valley, CA

Earthbound Farm Stand | TICKETS HERE

Wednesday, October 21 at 7 p.m. in Chicago, IL

Athenaeum Center + Williams Sonoma | TICKETS HERE