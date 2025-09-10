Hi, everyone! We hope you’re having a great week. Caro is gearing up to move this week (godspeed, Caro!) and Molly is in give-me-all-the-vegetables meal-prepping mode after a fun weekend of travel (she’s enjoying the rainbow chicken chop for lunches this week, and making this coming Saturday’s delicious, fiber-packed vegetarian recipe for dinner tonight).

The author of that upcoming recipe and our guest for the week is the unofficial queen of family dinner: Jenny Rosenstrach !

Jenny is a NY Times-bestselling cookbook author, recipe developer, writer, and mom of two young-adult daughters. She has written about the family meal — “however you define ‘family’ and however you define ‘meal,’” she explains — for more than a decade via books, Substack (

), and countless articles for

NPR

and more. Jenny is a wealth of information and inspiration for how and what to feed the people you love, and for how to make that time around the table count.

Bon Appétit, Real Simple, The New York Times,, Cup of Jo,

Keep reading for a chat with Jenny — including her biggest tip for successful family dinners! But first, we’re sharing a few things we are into this week.

Molly from What To Cook : Hi, Jenny! I’ve been such a fan of yours for years and am so glad you’re here. Tell us: What was your first official job in the food world?

Jenny: I still can’t believe I got this gig, but for a side hustle while I worked a regular 9-to-5 job in TV, I reviewed restaurants for a small restaurant consulting firm. I’d eat in Manhattan restaurants undercover, running to the restroom to take notes on things like whether or not the server tried to upsell me on the booze in my cocktail and if the pork chop was cooked to my liking. It’s amazing on many levels that someone gave me this job, especially considering that I was only 22 or 23, and knew close to nothing about food and fine dining. I remember ordering a glass of Rioja at one of the restaurants and pronouncing the “j” like one would in "Jenny," before the server politely corrected me.

Molly: Ha! Gosh, what a dream job for a 22 year old. How would you describe your current job?

Jenny: I write Dinner: A Love Story, which started as a blog, then evolved into a book series (including, most recently, The Weekday Vegetarians), and then into its current incarnation as the Dinner: A Love Story newsletter on Substack. Of all the jobs I’ve had so far, writing my newsletter has been the most fun. Every Tuesday I send out an email with three things I’m excited about (hence its name “Three Things”), whether it’s a new recipe, an old recipe, a novel, a cookbook, a kitchen trick, something I read that really resonated with me, and always always a dinner I cooked for my daughters or a friend or my niece or my brother or my mom or myself because dinner will always be the backbone of my content. The name of this whole enterprise is not an accident or a gimmick, Dinner really is one of the great love stories of my life.

Molly: That’s apparent in just about everything you write! I’ll never forget the poem you shared at the Substack party in Brooklyn last fall (and then again here ) — I still tear up every time I read it. I also always look forward to your off-the-cuff dinner inspo every week in Three Things!

What's a career accomplishment you're proud of but not many people know about?

Jenny: Besides finally nailing a recipe for Shakshuka, I guess that would be all the book reviews I’ve written for The New York Times. Over the years, I’ve written a bunch of seasonal cookbook round-ups, but I’ve also weighed in on fiction, kids’ books, and YA novels. I am a big reader and it’s a fun challenge to stretch my creative muscles this way.

a beautiful family dinner Jenny shared yesterday in her Three Things column & the finally-nailed shakshuka !

Molly: What has been bringing you a lot of joy lately?

Jenny: At the moment, it's my walk to get coffee in the morning. Two years ago, I moved from the suburbs to the Upper West Side of Manhattan, and this is not breaking news, but one of the best things about New York is that it is a world-class walking town. And I love walking in my neighborhood all year long, but I really love it in the fall when the weather is still beautiful, and there's a real hustle-bustle energy in the streets, especially in the morning when everyone is rushing for their subways or the school bus or walking their dogs, and I feel like I'm a character in a New Yorker cover illustration. There are about 800 coffee shops within spitting distance of my apartment, but I walk to one that is almost a mile away (always dipping into Central Park) to optimize the ritual.

Molly: Sounds truly idyllic 🍂. What’s a pantry staple you can't live without?

Jenny: Rancho Gordo beans. I’m not kidding when I say they played a crucial role in convincing me I could become a Weekday Vegetarian. I had always sorta kinda tolerated beans, but it wasn’t until I tried Rancho Gordos heirloom varieties that I started loving them. Now, in my pantry, you can always find a bag of their Large White Limas, the Chickpeas and something evocative-sounding, like Good Mother Stallard Beans. How great is that name?

Molly: Very great. I cook with beans a ton, but haven’t switched from canned to dried yet. You’ve inspired me!

How about your most-used specialty kitchen tool?

Jenny: My Victorinox 4-inch Serrated Paring Knives. We bought one for the girls when they were little — they come in bright, fun colors and we figured the purchase might inspire them to learn some knife skills — but gradually, the spear-tipped little thing became an indispensable tool for me. We own four of them now, and they are in constant use; it seems like I am always fishing one out of the dishwasher to hand-wash, then deploy for tomato or citrus or garlic slicing, or apple peeling, or baguette and loaf cake slicing, or just precision work in general. They are lightweight, making them extremely nimble, and I just love the way they feel in my hand, a crucial variable that is hard to predict until you live with a knife for a while.

Molly: Who is your favorite person to cook with and why?

Jenny: My husband, Andy. It’s a graceful do-si-do in our tiny NYC kitchen — we’ve been cooking together for so many years, we don’t even have to coordinate who is doing what. We just know.

Molly: That is so sweet. Finally, while we have you: Any tips for achieving successful family dinners? Some nights it feels impossible — the baby finishes eating before I can even take a seat, and the big boys hardly sit down long enough to take five bites of food. Any words of wisdom or encouragement?

Jenny: I could give you a lot of nuts-and-bolts advice on this topic, but when it comes to family dinner, it ultimately comes down to one thing: The most important thing is just that it happens, regardless of what it looks like. I’m a food writer and cookbook author, so we ate well in my house (and I don’t want to understate the draw of good food), but when I look back at 18 years’ worth of family meals, the thing I’m most nostalgic about is not how masterfully we could brown a pork chop or how impressive it is that my daughter can appreciate an authentic cacio e pepe. I think mostly about the four of us sitting down together night after night after night after night talking about what happened at school or what was in the headlines, or, often, nothing really at all. Knowing we had that consistent, guaranteed respite, that safe space to disconnect from the world, a place to not be “on”… that gift is the lasting legacy of family dinner. For me, too, by the way, not just for the kids.

*Tears up again.* Thank you for that very DOABLE advice, Jenny Rosenstrach , and for being with us this week. Come back Saturday for a delicious vegetarian dinner from Jenny, and be sure to subscribe to Dinner: A Love Story and shop her cookbooks for more of her amazing work!

PS, if even just sitting at the table all together feels impossible to you right now, here’s one more article from Jenny that gave me the grace I needed during an extra trying chapter of life years ago!

Each week we dip into the What To Cook archives to see what was on our table this week in years past. These recipes are all about summer-to-fall comfort — four dinners that bake up hot and delicious!

1. unstuffed tomatoes , 2024

All the flavors of French stuffed tomatoes with none of the fuss. This is a one-skillet dinner packed with juicy tomatoes, fluffy rice, and pesto breadcrumbs. Some of you may already have cooked it this week as part of this month’s really simple meal plan!

2. cheesy polenta bowls with kielbasa and peppers , 2023

Smoky sausage, peppers, and cherry tomatoes get broiled until caramelized, then spooned over cheesy polenta. For a fast dinner, make the polenta ahead of time, then just broil the toppings at dinnertime.

3. zucchini skillet lasagna , 2022

No noodles, but so much flavor — layers of zucchini, meat sauce, ricotta, and melty cheese baked right in the skillet. Admittedly, this meal is a project — you may want to save it for the weekend. But it also makes a HUGE batch of food, so you’ll be set up with delicious leftovers to enjoy for lunches, or to freeze for future dinners.

Calling for just five ingredients and 10 minutes of active cook time, this pared back version of eggplant Parm is proof that the simplest version is often the best!

Jenny wants to share the weekday vegetarian gospel with a What To Cooker! Comment on this post with your favorite please-everyone-at-the-table family dinner recipe before September 17th to enter to win a set of Jenny’s most recent cookbooks: The Weekday Vegetarians and The Weekday Vegetarians Get Simple.

PS, congrats to Rachel (@rachelkelley939794), who won last week’s Alex Mill tote giveaway!