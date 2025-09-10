What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

kara
19h

We just reinstituted our multigenerational family dinner (held monthly) after the death of my aunt this summer. The dinner tradition started when my mom's stepmother was dying of cancer and asked the kids to "look after" their dad. Thus started "Monday Night Dinner." People popped in as they could, and there was no pressure to come or not--but as it became a standing date, we were reunited with all manner of long-lost family friends and colleagues.

Monday Night Dinner lasted weekly from 1997 until my grandfather died in 2008. Then it went monthly until a grand uncle died in 2018.

We have started it up again. I am now the cook and finding ideas for a new generation (with more adventurous tastes and better palates!) is challenging but we are all enjoying ourselves so much. Tonight is September's meal and I am making Caro's pork butt carnitas because every one of her recipes is a home run and I can't afford to ruin my reputation only two months' in to the routine!

Emma Parker
19h

Wow, well I didn't expect to be tearing up at a food newsletter, but there we go.

Currently the only recipe that all 4 of us will eat is my husband's salmon -- it's simple. Pan cooked with some rosemary from the yard, but my 8 year old (v picky) and my almost 5 year old (who does everything her brother does) both love it.

I can also usually get everyone to eat at least some components of a falafel bowl -- chop lettuce, cook frozen falafel in the toaster oven, chop up kalamatas and whatever else is in the fridge, get out the container of feta, and top with tzatziki and/or hummus and/or Caesar dressing and you've got an easy dinner!

