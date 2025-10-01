What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jennifer Lynne's avatar
Jennifer Lynne
1d

Really into putting my phone down and picking up a book instead of the endless doom scroll. Better for my overall sleep, mental health, and well being! Trying to make it a habit for all of October!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Caroline Chambers
LL's avatar
LL
19hEdited

Anyone else struggle to follow any online recipes that ARE NOT WTC? The formatting, substitutions, and tips are all so helpful that I've gotten wayyyy too used to it.

ALSO that Coro look so good.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
110 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Caro Chambers LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture