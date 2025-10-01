Happy October! Fall feels official now that Halloween decorations are going up (around town… not at my house — I have absolutely zero clue where they live at the moment!), porches have pumpkins, and, at least in Carmel, the temps have dipped down into the glorious 60s. I’ve loved seeing the autumn chops you all have tagged me in on Insta over the past few days. It feels so good to be sharing recipes again.

Today we’re rounding up some of our highlights — and yours! — from September. There was a lot of reading among WTCers last month, plus some fun new wardrobe acquisitions for the season ahead, binge-worthy shows, and moments to remember.

I’ll kick things off!

Tavish , aka “new baby,” Ricky Ticky Tavi, Danny Tavito, or “Bob,” is the ultimate September highlight. He is a perfect smush, a giggly pig, and his brothers adore him so ridiculously much.

My friend Gray has three boys, all with birthdays in the last week of September. She lets them choose their cake theme and designs them the cake of their dreams . They’re not fancy, they’re not Pinterest-y, but they are absolutely perfect and, most importantly, the boys lose their minds over them. Her 5-year-old’s request was “zombie.”

My friend Margaret Cheatham Williams (Cheetah) came to meet Tav and visit this week. She’s Calum’s godmother and, seeing how things are a *little hectic* around here at bedtime, she offered to take him for a slumber party at her hotel last night. He felt so special, which was such a gift to me during this phase when the majority of my time and energy are going to the new baby.

My boys have not taken off their camo Rothy’s clogs, which we are loving because putting shoes on three little boys multiple times a day is a lot!! (Tav has yet to wear shoes or socks a single time). I, also, continue to wear my Rothy’s clogs daily.

I was having a sort of spiral-y day a few weeks ago, when maternity leave ending coincided with moving into a house that wasn’t ready. My sister shared Mel Robbins’ eight morning mantras with me, and they’ve been really, really helpful. If I’m feeling down, I scroll through them (they’re saved in an iPhone note) and pick one to focus on for the day. Click here to watch or listen to the whole podcast episode in which she shares them.

My cousin Cat was reading through an old Martha Stewart cookbook and found this note on a recipe and sent it to our cousin chat. I aspire to write a note this unhinged in a future cookbook!!! Wishing Cointreau kisses upon all of you this fall!!

WTC the book is on sale on Amazon for $16, and so many of you are stocking up on it for holiday gifts, teacher gifts, new mom gifts. Really feels incredible that the book is something that so many of you value as a special gift. Get it while it’s hot (cheap)!

I finally finished The Summer I Turned Pretty and I loved (and cringed at) every Taylor Swift montage-filled moment.

I used the 5 Calls app a lot last month. It helps you find phone numbers and scripts to contact your elected officials about issues that are important to you.

Now a roundup of faves from fellow What To Cookers

What you read and watched:

What you wore:

My new Tuckernuck rugby dress is going to be my fall go to! —Stephanie

My September fave is the Cuyana tote in a warm brown leather. I’m in a warm climate and it at least looks like fall. —Christine

What you ate:

Happy moments:

After 13 years of trying for a baby, she is finally here ! Looking forward to using my cookbook of yours even more! Transitioning from the newlywed cookbook to your newest and greatest! Thanks for making our lives easier!! —Jackie

I’m so into not over-planning the next few months . With both our kids’ birthdays and all the holidays — and all the anticipation and school breaks that come with — I find that we all get a little dysregulated this time of year. So every Sunday I’m manifesting: how do I want to feel at the end of this week, and what plans do I need to shift/cancel/add to make that feeling come true. Wish me luck! —Colby (We love this — good luck!!)

September might just be my favorite month of all. In New England, we get the best of both worlds, lingering hot, sunny summer days mixed with crisp, cool fall mornings. It’s the best. The kids are back in school, we’re settling into a rhythm, and the holiday stress hasn’t kicked in yet. There’s something about this time of year that feels like a true “new year” to me , far more than January ever does, and that energy is just fun. I’ve also been loving my new Lola blanket. It’s been perfect for cozying up with the kids on chillier nights — a little moment of calm at the end of our hectic days. —Lindsay

Last weekend, on a whim, we toured some local farms with the Appalachian Sustainable Agriculture Project . It was dreamy to visit three local farms with a group of friends and all our kids, learn from the amazing farmers, taste their products, and enjoy being outside. The highlight was tasting freshly harvested grapes, watching them get pressed, sipping the juice, and then enjoying a bottle of wine from last year’s harvest. This farm tour will now be a regular September tradition! —Aislinn

My baby, Cole, is the quintessential third-child “bleacher creature” (someone introduced me to this term the other day and it makes me chuckle). He’s always in a field somewhere covered in grass or dirt while his big brothers play sports. He’s 14 months now and is a running, climbing, soccer ball dribbling bundle of joy. — Molly from What To Cook

You all shared many, many more sweet moments — engagements, anniversaries, birthdays, trips to see best friends! — and fall recs. Read them all here!

Thank you to

for sharing this quote in last week’s comments!

Each week we flip through the What To Cook archives to see what we were cooking this time in years past. Add one (or all!) to your menu this week.

Soup season is here, and this one is basically chicken noodle soup all grown up. Shredded chicken, mushrooms, kale, farro, lemon — all the cozy, nourishing vibes, and it only gets better the next day. You can keep it brothy or stir in cream, cheese, or yogurt at the end for a creamy version. It freezes beautifully, and, if you’re feeding kids who won’t touch soup, just pull out some of the chicken + veg for their plates.

2. super caesar , 2023

This is my “good mood food” Caesar — all the classic anchovy-Parmesan flavor, with a pepita-sourdough crumble, Greek yogurt dressing, and salmon on top for that brain-boosting omega-3 kick. It’s hearty, crunchy, and way more satisfying than your average Caesar. Make the dressing and crumble ahead of time, then just roast your salmon and toss the greens when you’re ready to eat.

From weeknight-veg champion

, this cozy fall pie layers caramelized mushrooms and leeks inside flaky pastry (store-bought dough totally works). It’s elegant enough for a dinner party but easy enough for a weeknight. It’s also freezer-friendly, so go ahead and double it, and stash one away for a future “I don’t feel like cooking” night.

All the complex sweet-savory flavors of al pastor tacos, made simple. Ground pork, salsa verde, and canned pineapple get rolled into tortillas, smothered with cheese, and baked until melty. It’s comfort food at its best. You can double it for a crowd, freeze leftovers, or make ahead and bake later.

One more September highlight? Getting to taste the new chimichurri sausage that Seattle-based Coro Foods and Gaby Dalkin Dalkin&Co. just released! It’s DELICIOUS — with a garlicky punch and lots of fresh herby flavor — and sold online either à la carte or as part of this holiday gift box, which would be an excellent hostess gift or present for any food lover this gifting season. The Coro Foods team wants to share a holiday gift box with THREE What To Cookers! To enter to win, comment on this post — you can chat about anything you’re into at the moment! — by end of day Sunday, October 5.

PS, congrats to WTCer Brett (brett441097), who won last week’s salad bowl giveaway!

