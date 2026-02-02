A couple weeks ago, we shared little peeks into how you all get family dinner on the table night after night. A recurring theme emerged, both in the reader feedback we received to write the post, and again in the comments section: 2-for-1 dinners, AKA twofers.

A “twofer” dinner is a recipe that makes enough, and reheats perfectly, so that you can serve the same meal for dinner two nights in a row.

Today, we’re highlighting 10 recipes that make enough food to feed a family of two to four twice, no extra work required.

In case you’re feeding a bigger crew or you want to get even more longevity out of these recipes (like a lunch or two), we’ve included specific ideas for stretching each meal in the roundup below.

In general, when I’m trying to stretch a meal, here are my go-to moves:

Add a side salad. Click here and scroll down to “a few easy side salad combos” for a list of my favorites. The “simplest salad” is probably the one I throw together most often!

Add some bread. Grab a nice loaf of bread and doctor it up: Toast and serve topped with butter and flaky salt. Option to rub with fresh garlic, too, for a quickie garlic bread. Serve with good EVOO and balsamic vinegar for dipping. Make garlicky croutons if you’re cooking a soup. Click here for a how-to.

Add a grain: I always keep frozen rice in my freezer to add to plates if I’m trying to bulk up a meal. If I have some garnishes handy, I’ll stir them in — fresh herbs, a splash of lime or lemon juice or vinegar, butter, and salt do wonders to level up plain rice, quinoa, farro, etc.

This list pulls double duty — the recipes below are great stock-the-freezer meals, too.

If you’re cooking for one or two and don’t want to eat the meal more than two days in a row — or if you’re pregnant and want to stock the freezer — freeze the leftovers to enjoy for dinner weeks or months from now.

Unless otherwise noted below, to freeze these recipes, let the leftovers cool completely then store them in Souper Cubes or airtight Ziploc bags for two to three months. (I definitely store food in the freezer longer than that, but that’s the USDA’s official rec for cooked leftovers, so do what you want with that information!) If you have enough leftovers for multiple meals, store them separately so you can thaw them one at a time.

Thaw overnight in the fridge then reheat either on the stovetop, in the oven, or in the microwave until warmed through (specifically, to 165°F, the safe internal temp for leftovers).

The chicken pot pie you’ve been dreaming of this winter, with only one dish to clean! If you’re eating the leftovers the next day, store them right in the skillet in the fridge covered tightly with foil (if you’re saving the leftovers for days from now, store them in an airtight container instead). Reheat in the oven at 325°F for 20 minutes or until warmed through. Keep the skillet covered with foil until the last 5 minutes of cooking. If you’re in a time crunch, microwave individual servings instead.

Stretch it: Serve with a simple side salad.

A huge dish of rich, creamy pasta. Keep leftovers stored in the baking dish covered tightly with foil if you’re eating the second round tomorrow (if storing for longer, transfer to an airtight container). Reheat your noodles in the baking dish in the oven, in a pot on the stove, or in the microwave, adding splashes of water to loosen the pasta up and get things nice and creamy again.

Stretch it: Serve with an Italian salad, perfect pan-seared chicken breasts, and/or a nice loaf of bread.

First of all: bookmark this meal for Fat Tuesday, which is coming up on February 17! My cousin Lexie’s husband, Aaron Boudreaux, introduced our family to his family’s gumbo recipe years ago, and last Mardi Gras season I turned it into a What to Cook recipe. It’s a delicious, thick stew that includes chicken and andouille sausage, tomato, and lots of vegetables (okra included). If it’s too thick when you’re reheating on day two, add as much water or stock or broth as needed to loosen it up.

Stretch it: Serve with white or brown rice — I highly recommend stirring a pat or two (so like a tablespoon) of butter into your cooked rice to make it extra delicious. As you’ll see in that post, some people also swear by potato salad as a side (or garnish) to gumbo.

My kids inhale these tacos. To make this a “twofer” for my fam, I’d double the recipe — if you’re doubling, just whip out a second sheet pan. Don’t double the avocado mash — make a second batch fresh on day two (it only takes a minute!). Store leftover tacos in an airtight container then reheat them on a sheet pan in a 325°F oven until crispy and warmed through, about 10 minutes.

Stretch it: Serve with rice mixed with a squirt of lime juice, a pinch of kosher or flaky sea salt, and some minced cilantro. Another option: make the roasted corn salad from this recipe.

Freeze it: If you’re planning to stock the freezer with this one, you can either freeze cooked tacos, OR just freeze the extra cooked BBQ chicken filling.

However you choose to enjoy your ragu — via lasagna, on top of pasta, or over polenta — you should have plenty of leftovers for night number two. Reheat on the stove (good for pasta sauce or polenta), in the oven (good for lasagna), or in the microwave (good if you’re in a hurry).

Stretch it: Serve with a winter salad (or any other salad from that list).

A hearty vegetarian stew that’s even better on day two. You can store it right in the pot with its lid on if you’re eating the leftovers the next day — otherwise, transfer it to an airtight container. Reheat on the stove (or in the microwave), adding broth or water as needed to loosen the stew up.

Stretch it: It’d be delicious plated atop this cilantro-lime rice or some fresh pita or naan. If you’re wanting to add more protein, stir in some shredded rotisserie chicken.

A very big, very delicious skillet full of ground chicken, corn tortillas, sauce, spices, and tons of veg. Store leftovers for the next day in the skillet you cooked it in, covered tightly with foil (or transfer them to an airtight container if you aren’t going to eat them tomorrow). Rewarm in a 325°F oven for 15-ish minutes, or until warmed through — keep the foil on until the last five minutes of baking. Or heat individual servings in the microwave.

Stretch it: Serve with rice mixed with a squirt of lime juice, a pinch of kosher or flaky sea salt, and some minced cilantro, and/or with a side salad.

This recipe makes a double batch of vegetable-filled pasta sauce that will easily cover two dinners. If you’ve cooked the hella green pasta from WTC the book, this one is similar, but includes two different greens (kale and spinach) and extra garlic — it also yields a much bigger serving. If you have leftover sauce after two dinners, freeze it!

Stretch it: Serve with a nice loaf of bread and/or frozen meatballs, pan-seared chicken, pan-seared shrimp, or chicken breasts from a store-bought rotisserie chicken. You could do a side salad, but the recipe has a ton of greens already.

A delicious meat and vegetables sheet-pan dinner that will reheat beautifully on night two. Store leftovers in an airtight container, then reheat on a sheet pan in a 325°F oven for 15 to 20 minutes. Keep covered with foil until the last five minutes of cooking. Store the pita fries in an airtight Ziploc bag at room temperature and keep the whipped feta refrigerated in an airtight container.

Stretch it: Serve with a quickie rice/couscous pilaf. Make your rice or couscous, then, while it’s still hot, stir in some chopped almonds, yellow raisins, and chopped fresh herbs, spinach, or any other soft green you’ve got. A sprinkle of turmeric would be great in there, too.

Freeze it: Cooked leftovers of this meal are not ideal to freeze, but you could freeze one of the uncooked pork tenderloins before you put the meal in the oven! Go ahead and coat it in the herbs and oil then pop it in the freezer, that way it’s already seasoned and ready to cook.

Another delicious skillet full of food that reheats like a charm either in the oven, on the stovetop, or in the microwave, depending on how much of a hurry you’re in.

Stretch it: Serve it with a great loaf of bread and/or the simplest salad.

Is there another recipe that’s a regular “twofer” in your house? Share it!

Leave a comment

Click here for the full index of What to Cook recipes categorized by protein, cook time, and *mood.*