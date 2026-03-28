I am beyond thrilled to share the first sneak peek recipe from Make It Fast with y’all: STICKY ORANGE CHICKY!

There are few things I love more than roasting up a big pan of Brussels sprouts and smothering them in an absolutely delicious sauce that will have even the biggest Brussels hater (my father) saying, “I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I’m going back for more Brussels sprouts.”

My father grew up in a boiled vegetable home and I’ve spent much of my 20s and 30s rewriting his relationship with vegetables, from cabbage to Brussels to cauliflower. But this exact Brussels recipe is what converted him to a Brussels lover. I used to make these Brussels sprouts as a side dish all the time and then, of course, had to What To Cook-ify them by adding a protein to make them a complete meal! Chicken gets cubed and roasted alongside the Brussels, then tossed in a sticky orange glaze.

It’s a really, really great recipe. And one that exudes the minimal effort, maximum flavor energy that this book is going to bring into your lives.

It would mean the world if you’d pre-order it. Emma Straub just wrote a post about why pre-orders are so important, from the perspective of both a bookstore owner (she owns Books Are Magic!) and an author (pre-order her novel American Fantasy!). I appreciate you all very much, and apologize in advance for how many times you will hear me say the words “pre” and “order” over the next five months.

Love you. Now pre-order, please.

PS, a lil pre-order education for you: Did you know that you can walk into or call your favorite local bookstore and pre-order a book through them? Also worth noting that Amazon offers a “pre-order price guarantee.” You aren’t charged until the book actually ships (they just place a “temporary hold” on your card before then), and if the book goes on sale at any point between when you place the order and when it ships on pub day, August 11, you’ll be charged the lowest price on record. And Barnes & Noble has signed copies available!

I live in a small town with zero available Chinese food delivery — a far cry from growing up with the great Mr. Lu’s on speed dial for those nights when my working parents needed to, literally, phone it in on dinner. But when the orange chicken craving strikes, it strikes hard! Here’s what I make when that moment hits me and I need dinner to be ready with nearly the same level of ease as takeout. Brussels sprouts weren’t part of our Mr. Lu’s order, but here they roast to crispy perfection alongside chicken, and soak up the punchy orange sauce perfectly.

My book editor, Amanda, never allows me to write about the act of writing the cookbook in the headnotes of the cookbook in question — it’s breaking the fourth wall, and in a bad way, she says. If she did not hold this opinion, the headnote of the Sticky Orange Chicky would be all about how many times she has made this recipe (as opposed to the paragraph above!). She has deemed it “the new peanutty pork and Brussels,” a beloved recipe from the first WTC the book, which is saying a LOT, because my God that woman has cooked that recipe so many times. So take Amanda’s word for it and make this meal ASAP!

Ed note from Molly from What To Cook: I took Amanda’s word for it :) This is what we all love so much about Caro’s recipes — even with swaps and omissions, her recipes are simple and flavorful enough to still taste amazing!

For another sweet-and-savory Asian-inspired sheet-pan dinner, cook my sheet-pan orange teriyaki steak and broccoli. If you have a pork tenderloin in the fridge or freezer, try sheet-pan balsamic glazed pork with fennel and potatoes — it makes delicious use of orange juice, too! And if you want more crispy Brussels sprouts in your life, make sheet-pan honey-roasted chicken, carrots, and Brussels sprouts with tahini yogurt next.

Serves 4

Cook time: 30 minutes

Tools:

Ingredients:

Neutral oil

2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs

1 pound Brussels sprouts

3 tablespoons cornstarch

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

3/4 cup fresh orange juice

1 to 2 tablespoons sambal oelek, divided

3 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

1 tablespoon fish sauce

2 scallions

Toasted sesame seeds, for serving

Preheat the oven to 450°F.

Drizzle a little bit of neutral oil on a baking sheet. Trim any white fat off 2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs and cut them into 1-inch cubes.