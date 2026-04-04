What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

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Ash W's avatar
Ash W
2d

I’m obsessed with these bright springy green salads. Made the Vietnamese chicken chop to rave reviews for houseguests this week. Saw it was on the meal plan for this week and I think it would pair wonderfully with this green goddess salad because you can use the leftover cabbage from chicken chop!

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2 replies by Caroline Chambers and others
Kimber's avatar
Kimber
2d

Wondering if you can just cook the shrimp this way straight from frozen?

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