we look springy right? any excuse to share the photos i just had taken of me and my babies, ya know? photo credit: Breana Janay

Spring has sprung across the nation (apologies if it’s still cold where you live, you’ll catch up soon), so let’s throw it back to some of the most popular spring recipes in What To Cook history. These recipes were beloved when they were published, and I’ve actually noticed a lot of you re-making them in the past few weeks.

It’s asparagus season! Don’t OD on it before this Sunday’s recipe, but it truly is the season when we should all be eating lots of asparagus, because it’s actually in season (and not being grown in a hot box somewhere).

This is one of my smartest recipes. That trick where we flip the lid over and roast the asparagus on it so that we don’t have to dirty up another dish?! Come on! Truly one of my most genius moments. A whole grain, veggie-heavy masterpiece that tastes like the most decadent risotto, but without all the hard work, and with tons of added nutritional benefits.

I know this one has made it into many of your regular rotations, and with good reason. It’s incredibly flavorful, and cooks in less than 20 minutes (not including the marinade time).

Three of you tagged me in this recipe just last week, so I know corn is starting to pop up in your markets too. I bought some the other day and, ya know what? Corn might technically be a summer veggie, but it was delicious. So I say go forth and treat yourself to this slightly out-of-season, delicious, healthy-er take on a southern classic.

If you make nothing else from this newsletter — make this cream-less creamed corn. It is one of my favorite side dishes that I’ve ever developed — I could eat the entire pot in one sitting.

This one isn’t a complete WTC-style meal, it’s just a side dish, but dang it is so good. And potato salad is such a quintessential warm weather food. In this recipe: deviled eggs meet potato salad. It is a very a solid excuse to mainline mayonnaise, and would be a perfect Easter side dish!

Ok, toodaloo! Headed to the pool with my babies to enjoy this sunshine!

xo, CC