I’m in a wacky, often hilarious, often also completely chaotic phase of life. We are still living in the two small guest cottages at our new house — George sleeping with two boys, me sleeping with two boys. George is currently out of town, so my mom is here pinch-hitting, thrust into the lunacy. Every evening there's chaos over who gets to sleep where. Every morning there’s chaos because shoes or hair brushes or favorite breakfasts are in the wrong cottage. It’s wild, but it’s a chaos I feel really grateful for. I’m watching my family’s home come together (painstakingly slowly) right in front of my eyes — every new floorboard, piece of window trim, sheet of wallpaper, and new tile is going up in real time in front of my eyes. How special is that! I count my blessings minute by minute. But also, dang, I’m tired.

All this to say, I am really, more than ever, living the ethos of *What To Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking.* I do not effing feel like cooking. But, as always, I do feel like eating delicious food, and feeding my family delicious food, with as little effort as humanly possible.

Enter: this stir fry formula. Ground meat + veg + herbs + sauce.

Today, we’re going with ground pork + eggplant and red bell pepper + basil + an absolutely delicious savory, spicy (if you want it to be!) stir fry sauce.

Though I am a certified eggplant lover, we haven’t cooked a lot of it here at What To Cook. That’s because I know it’s a polarizing vegetable, and I aim to please! But with this easy cooking technique and delightful stir fry sauce, I am confident I’ll make an eggplant lover out of the skeptics. (Of course, if you’re a confirmed eggplant hater, the substitutions list beneath the recipe has you covered!)

In order to cook a big ole skillet full of food in about 20 minutes, we are going to cook the meat and vegetables in separate batches. First, we’ll brown our ground meat. We transfer it to a bowl, then cook the veggies. Though we will dirty a bowl in the process, it’s a slight annoyance that leads to more evenly cooked — and faster cooked! — meat and veg. It’s worth it, I promise.

I wrote this recipe to make good, efficient use out of every second of cook time. While the meat’s cooking, we chop our veggies. While the veggies are cooking, we make our sauce. This is a fully active 20 minutes of cooking, but you’ll have an insanely flavorful protein- and veggie-packed meal on the table in under 30 minutes.

You can riff endlessly on the basic equation I shared above. Here are a few examples:

Ground chicken + broccoli + cilantro + this recipe’s sauce

Ground turkey + chopped cabbage + mint + tahini-jang sauce

Crumbled tofu + chopped mushrooms + basil + this recipe’s sauce

Mix and match from the subs list below based on whatever you have in the fridge or are craving.

Another riff idea: turn this meal into a saucy noodle bowl! Double the sauce. While you’re cooking the recipe, boil a pack of noodles — udon, soba, lo mein, ramen, even spaghetti would be great. Drain the noodles then combine them with the rest of the dish. Delicious!

These CYOA (choose your own adventure) pork and kimchi bowls are stir fry-ish and star an addicting tahini-jang sauce. And 30-minute pork and cabbage noods hit some of the same notes and are another quick and easy weeknight wonder.

Serves 4

Cook time: 20 minutes

Tools:

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons sesame oil, divided

1 pound ground pork (see notes for pork buying tip)

Kosher salt

1 pound eggplant (typically equal to 1 large or 2 small eggplants), cut into 1/2-inch cubes

1 large red bell pepper, sliced

1 bunch scallions, roots trimmed off and discarded, sliced about 1-inch thick diagonally

1 cup fresh basil leaves, thinly sliced

1/2 cup low-sodium chicken stock

2 tablespoons rice vinegar (either seasoned or unseasoned will work)

2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce

1 to 2 tablespoons chili crisp, sriracha, or sambal oelek

2 teaspoons brown sugar or honey

2 big handfuls of spinach, torn (or roughly chopped)

Optional: chopped roasted cashews or peanuts

Warm 1 tablespoon sesame oil in your largest skillet over high heat. Add 1 pound ground pork and a sprinkle of kosher salt and break up into 1/2-inch-ish pieces (some will be much smaller, that’s OK). Cook, stirring every few minutes, until the pork is golden-brown and crispy all over, about 8 minutes total. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the cooked pork to a bowl, leaving all of the pork grease in the skillet.

While your pork is cooking, cut 1 large or 2 small eggplants into 1/2-inch cubes, slice 1 large red bell pepper, and slice an entire bunch of scallions about 1-inch thick diagonally. Thinly slice about 1 cup of fresh basil leaves. Keep the scallions and basil separate from the eggplant and bell pepper — they will be added at different times.

Once you have removed the cooked pork from the skillet, add the remaining 3 tablespoons sesame oil to the pan, then add the chopped eggplant, sliced bell pepper, and a pinch of kosher salt. Cook, stirring every 3 minutes or so, until the eggplant is golden-brown and very tender, about 10 minutes total.

While the veggies are cooking, make the sauce. In a medium bowl, whisk together 1/2 cup low-sodium chicken stock, 2 tablespoons rice vinegar, 2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce, 1 to 2 tablespoons chili crisp (depending on your spice preference!), and 2 teaspoons brown sugar or honey.

Once the eggplant is golden-brown and tender, add the sliced scallions, 2 big handfuls of spinach (tear it into bite sized pieces as you add it), most of the sliced basil (reserve some for garnish), the cooked pork, and the sauce to the skillet. Stir until the sauce has thickened and everything is well coated.

Serve in bowls, garnished with basil, more chili crisp, and chopped cashews or peanuts, if you’ve got them.

spicy or not pork, eggplant, and basil 609KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

What kind of ground pork? Try to get a fattier one, like 80% lean/20% fat. If you can only find 93% lean, you will need to add extra oil to the skillet with your veggies because you won’t have any grease from the pork. I’d use a neutral oil like avocado or light olive oil rather than additional sesame oil.

What kind of eggplant? I really love Chinese eggplants, which are long and skinny with thin skin. If you can find them, a pound of those would be my pick! Otherwise, globe eggplant(s) work.

What are scallions? They’re the same thing as green onions! You are going to use both the white and green parts — you only need to trim off the roots.

Prep ahead: If you’d like to chip away at the prep work to make cooking this meal more passive, you can pre-mix the sauce up to 2 days in advance and store it in an airtight container in the fridge, and chop and slice your veg up to a day ahead (again, store them in an airtight container in the fridge).

Love your leftovers: These leftovers are SO GOOD. They will keep for up to 3 or 4 days in the fridge — reheat them on the stove or in the microwave, adding a splash of water to loosen up the sauce.

Freezer-friendly: This is a great stock-the-freezer meal! Let the finished dish cool then add it to a zip-top bag or airtight freezer-friendly container, and freeze for up to 4 months. Thaw overnight in the fridge then reheat on the stove, adding a little water to loosen up the sauce.

Double/halve it: You can double or halve this recipe, if needed. If your skillet isn’t big enough to hold the doubled ingredients (mine isn’t), you could use a big pot like a Dutch oven or a huge wok instead — just increase cook time as needed to reach the visual cues for doneness.

Feeding picky eaters : Go easy on the chili crisp/spicy element! Remember that you can always add more to individual servings at the end. If your kids don’t like saucy dishes, you can pull out some cooked pork, eggplant, and bell pepper for them before you add the sauce. When I was feeding my boys, I plated those with rice and fruit.

Vegetarian : Get 2 blocks of extra-firm tofu. Squeeze as much moisture out as possible over the sink, then crumble the tofu directly into the hot sesame oil. Use your spatula to break it apart, we’re going for ground meat vibes.

Dairy-free : Already is!

Gluten-free: Use coconut aminos or tamari in place of the soy sauce. Make sure you are using a GF chicken stock (most are!) and spicy ingredient (some chili crisps contain gluten).

Nut/seed-free: Don’t add the nut garnish. Swap the sesame oil for a neutral one like canola or avocado oil.

Sesame oil: Toasted sesame oil, peanut oil, or a neutral oil like avocado, canola, or even olive oil

Ground pork: Ground chicken or turkey. Tofu (see “vegetarian” note above). If you have pork tenderloin in the fridge/freezer, you could use that! Follow the cutting and cooking instructions we used for our saucy pork lettuce wraps.

Eggplant: Chopped mushrooms, chopped zucchini or summer squash, or cauliflower or broccoli florets.

Red bell pepper: Any other color bell pepper, thinly sliced carrots, chopped cabbage

Scallions : Thinly sliced onion or shallot, but add them along with the eggplant and bell pepper. Chives or thinly sliced leeks would also be great.

Fresh basil : Thai basil, cilantro, mint, mint and cilantro together. If all you have is dried basil, add 1/2 teaspoon to the skillet with the pork.

Chicken stock : Water + 1/2 teaspoon low-sodium chicken or veggie Better than Bouillon, or low-sodium chicken broth, veggie stock or broth, or mushroom stock. If you want extra protein, you can use chicken bone broth.

Rice vinegar : Another light-colored vinegar like apple cider, white wine, or red wine vinegar

Low-sodium soy sauce: Tamari, coconut aminos, or shoyu. If you only have regular soy sauce, just omit the pinch of kosher salt as you likely won’t need it. You can always season to taste with more at the end, if needed.

Chili crisp: Sriracha, sambal oelek, harissa, a sprinkle of red pepper flakes, or omit

Brown sugar : Honey, coconut sugar, maple syrup, or omit

Spinach: Baby spinach (and you won’t have to tear or chop it). Chopped cabbage, but add it to the skillet when you add the eggplant and bell pepper. You could also use chopped kale or Swiss chard — they just need a little extra time to wilt than spinach.

Editor: Molly Ramsey