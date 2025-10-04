What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ayelet Haran's avatar
Ayelet Haran
26m

I grow eggplants in my garden, and I'm always looking for new recipes. So excited to use this for my last eggplant of the season!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Caro Chambers LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture