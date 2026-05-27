What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

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Rachel Wheeler's avatar
Rachel Wheeler
15h

My 4 year old loves to "help". I let him clean counters, clean windows, clean the floors. Whatever it takes so I have a moment to myself. Who cares if he does a shit job?! better than nothing!

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Kendra S's avatar
Kendra S
11hEdited

Join your local library’s summer reading program. Earn the prizes and go to the events they organize. Always so fun.

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