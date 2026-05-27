Hello from NYC! I’m here all week for podcast interviews, meetings, lunches, dinners, and I’m speaking at a conference on Thursday. We have so many big things coming to What To Cook in the next month or so, I can’t wait to share all of it.

I’ve got summer on the mind — my boys are out of school next Friday. I’m excited, but nervous. I’m currently trying to work way ahead so that the summer can be a bit lighter. Jillian and I have been testing summer recipes like women possessed for weeks. I think you’re all going to flip over the summer recipe series we have planned for you — it’s like nothing we’ve ever done at What To Cook!

What does a typical summer day look like at your house? If you’re a working parent, how do you balance the desire to do fun things with your kids with work? If you’re a stay-at-home parent, how do you keep your cool when the kids are home 24/7? Anyone have any summer parenting tricks to share with the class? Doesn’t need to be anything revolutionary. For instance: I’ll never forget when a mom friend told me to clean out an empty spray bottle, fill it with water, and ask Mattis to water the plants in the yard when he was a toddler. I’ve used this trick on every single toddler since. Pop in an audiobook, go for a walk, and ask them to water every plant in the neighborhood. Sweet little dummies — bring a snack along and this has the power to keep ‘em occupied for hours.

Drop your best summer tricks:

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Today’s So Into That is sponsored by Thrive Market, the grocery delivery service that keeps my house stocked with kids’ snacks that aren’t filled with junk, high-quality pantry staples, and clean home products. Lately my kids have been destroying these meat sticks and this fruit leather! Thrive Market is membership based — you pay $5 a month for access to their huge selection of well-vetted, low-priced groceries. You can filter by dietary preference and schedule auto-ship on the items you order most often! If you aren’t already a Thrive Market shopper and want to be, click here to get 30% off your first order plus a $60 free gift when you subscribe. And a reminder that WTC Insiders who are new to Thrive Market will get $25 off their first four orders!

I recorded two podcasts yesterday (thank you to This Is Taste and Katie Lee Kitchen for having me!!) and it was so exciting to get to talk about the new book. I've written a What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking newsletter recipe every single week for the past five and a half years, plus the first WTC cookbook. I used everything that I’ve learned from writing those recipes — and from seeing the meals that really resonate in your kitchens — to write my next book: Make it Fast. Every single recipe in the book takes under 30 minutes of hands-on cook time, and they are all just absolute bangers. White cheddar chili crisp flautas! Sticky orange chicky with Brussels! Crispy sausage meatballs and caramelized cabbage pasta! BBQ chicken and peach chop! Risotto alla vodka with herby roast shrimp! It would mean the absolute world to me if you could pre-order. Pre-orders help the book get picked up by retailers as they prove the demand. You guys are my biggest supporters and I appreciate every single bit of support you're able to show!! If you go ahead and order 10 copies for holiday gifts next year I wouldn't mind it one bit. THANK YOU!

Pre-order Make It Fast!

I wear this mascara when I want big dramatic eyelashes, and this one when I just want them to look nice, but not particularly va-va-voom.

I aspire to be this level of embarrassing (AKA loving, invested, adoring, amazing) parent.

I finally (OK, I was actually only 13 days late) watched Off Campus, the latest hockey romance book-to-screen adaptation, on my flight from SF to NYC. I was blushing and grinning (and hiding my phone from prying eyes) the entire time!!!

IMO the burger at The Portrait Bar is one of the best in the city. And the way they crack pepper (on the highest grind size) and sprinkle really thinly sliced chives over the pickle?! Chic. I devoured every last detail of this post in which Emily Sundberg recaps her NYC wedding, which she planned in three months.

Every week, we dig into the What To Cook archives to see what we were cooking this time in years past — the recipes worth bringing back into your rotation. Here’s this week’s lineup.

1. turkey pesto focaccia sandwiches , 2025

This is the sandwich that makes people think you grabbed takeout from a fancy delicatessen. You’ll slice a whole focaccia loaf through the middle, slather it with homemade pistachio pesto and sun-dried tomato mayo, then pile on turkey, Havarti, and a mountain of lemony arugula. Press it down, let it sit for a few minutes (or bake it, if you prefer your sandwiches warm!), slice it into pieces, and serve. It travels beautifully to the beach, boat, pool, or potluck, and it’s the kind of dinner that feels fun and special without much effort at all.

If you’ve ever wanted to make a dinner party-worthy fish dish but felt intimidated, you need to try this one. The oven does all the work on the creamy corn risotto while you pan-fry the fish fillets, which take about 2 minutes per side and come out golden, crispy, and flaky every time. A buttery burst-cherry tomato sauce ties it all together. It’s an absolutely stunning summer meal that’s more straightforward than it appears.

3. sweet and spicy grilled chicken and onions , 2023

The secret ingredient here is red pepper jelly, which we brush over the chicken in the last few minutes on the grill. It caramelizes into the stickiest, most flavorful glaze. But the real showstopper is the side situation: grilled halloumi and jammy apricots topped with fresh basil and a squeeze of grilled lemon. It sounds fancy, it’s incredibly easy, and it’ll make you feel like you’ve completely won summer.

This one’s a set-it-and-forget-it type of recipe. You’ll spend about 10 active minutes prepping, then let your oven do the rest. One pork butt, roasted low and slow until it’s fall-apart tender, and then you decide how to serve it. Your options are Vietnamese vermicelli noodle bowls with nuoc cham, carnitas tacos with smashed avocado and cotija, or Lexington-style chop sandwiches with tangy vinegar BBQ sauce and slaw. Make it on a Sunday and you’ll be eating well all week.

This one has a clever dirty dish-saving hack: You marinate the pork tenderloin right in the pot you’ll use to make the glaze, then boil that used marinade down into a sticky, tangy balsamic sauce while the pork cooks in the oven. This sheet-pan dinner yields perfectly cooked pork, crispy potatoes, and tender caramelized fennel that you finish off with crumbled cheese and fresh herbs. It’s a proper meat-and-potatoes dinner that feels a little fancy without being fussy.

Click here to get 30% off your first order plus a $60 free gift when you subscribe to Thrive Market.

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