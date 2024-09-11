Hi! How is everyone’s week going? I’m back to living the book tour life, which feels a little bit like stepping into an alternate reality in which I have no dishes to wash or butts to wipe and simply get to hang out with the loveliest people in the world (that’s y’all) and celebrate girlhood. Dreamy.

I had the BEST (!!!) time at our Charleston and Atlanta events. In Charleston, I stayed at The Dewberry which is my new favorite hotel. The service and vibes were immaculate, everything was gorgeous, and I am already plotting when and how I can get back there.

First, Molly Fienning, founder of Red Clay Hot Sauce (you haven’t lived if you haven’t tried their southern chili crisp!! use CARO15 for 15% off your first order) hosted the nicest lunch at her home with entrepreneurial ladies of Charleston where we talked about what’s working in our businesses, and how we make it work as moms, among other things. THEN we had our event downtown where I got to meet so many of you!! I laughed, I drank the most gorgeous peach cocktail (thank you, Cathead Vodka!!), I hugged, I cried because man y’all are nice people and say nice things, I had a ball.

The next morning I was off to Atlanta, half caff in hand. My brother picked me up at the airport, I had lunch with my mom, brother and cousins (who I couldn’t stop hugging), and we had our event at Williams Sonoma Ponce City Market. Again: hugs, laughs, excellent vibes, 300+ of you, the best community ever.

This tour continues to be a great reminder that multiple things can be true at the same time: I am over the moon to be visiting such cool cities and meeting so many of you, missing my boys terribly, deeply energized/inspired, and exhausted all at once! Thank you for showing up for these events, bringing the house down with your energy, and giving me hugs wherever I go.

My cousin Marlea and I are currently roadtripping to Birmingham for tonight’s event and we can’t wait to see the Alabama girls!

We are listening to this great playlist by Liz Adams and we want to know: what are your favorite cozy Fall songs? I’ll make us a Fall playlist and share it next week!

Leave a comment

Friendship bracelets are a lost art that queen Taylor has revived and I just love them. Friend’s birthday? Make them some BFF bracelets. Bachelorette party? Bracelets for everyone. Getting “butter pants” and “sign slap” and “Mildred” bracelets from ladies who come see me on tour has truly been one of the highlights of my 30s and I now feel naked without a wrist full of plastic beads. My new pair of Goldbug Drop Earrings. This is a local Charleston brand and they generously dropped these for me at my hotel! Love them. Truly every designer has a cropped button down right now, and this Gap cropped shirt is an amazing option for less that looks exactly like the fancy options. So chic tucked into high waisted jeans with a cool belt and flats. I also love these Gap 90s high waist jeans! They’re comfy and are a great copycat of the much pricier Agolde 90’s pinch waist jean. From my guest editor Sarah Levy : I recently tried One Trick Pony peanut butter and I am obsessed. They are a female-founded, family-run company and their PB has no added oil or sugar. It’s extremely creamy and is as good on a PB&J as it is eaten straight out of the jar with a spoon (which I am currently doing). (Note from Caro: I also love OTP!!) Also from Sarah: I binged The Perfect Couple on Netflix this weekend which is a murder mystery based off Elin Hilderbrand’s popular book. The official reviews are…mixed, but I thoroughly involved my trip to Nantucket!

What to Cook launched in December 2020, meaning there are more than 175 recipes in the archives! Here’s what we cooked this week last year, and the year before that, and the year before that.