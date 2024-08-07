Guys, woah, it’s a big week over here. My little boys started preschool last week, Mattis started kindergarten today, my book tour kicks off this Saturday with a pre-launch event at Holman Ranch, and I get on a plane at 7am Sunday morning to fly to New York to begin a ten day romp around the east coast for the first leg of my book tour! And then, of course, THE BOOK PUBLISHES ON TUESDAY! Click here and scroll down to “book happenings” for a reminder of all of the fun giveaways / events that anyone who pre-orders can sign up for! Thank you, thank you for pre-ordering! Means the world.

This morning after dropping off Mattis, I had a nice cry in the car, and then went hiking with some other kindergarten mom friends to clear my mind. I know Monterey schools start earlier than a lot of the country, so if you have a new school thing coming up that makes you feel a little squidgy… I 10/10 recommend sweating with your friends after that first day of drop off. Really helped me shake off the blues, put it all in perspective, and remember how lucky I am to have a child who is growing and thriving and doing big things like going to Kindergarten.

I just got off the phone with my team to finalize the deets for the pre-order Sunday Summer Zoom Party, and you guys, it’s going to be so epic. In addition to hanging out and cooking a meal (TBD which recipe!) from the book together, I’m giving out prizes all night long from my fave brands including Red Clay, Williams-Sonoma, Made In Cookware, Uber Eats, Kosterina, Cuisinart, Real Good Fish, 1-800-Flowers, and Credo Beauty. Oh… and there will be lifetime subscriptions to What To Cook up for grabs!!! Friends who just get it, and help with your kids without making you feel like you need help (which, I do, pretty much at all times). JR, an old SEAL and Stanford friend, came to visit us this past weekend at the cabin, and we had so much to catch up on but also… three small children. He jumped in like a third parent and the boys instantly fell in love with him. I keep overhearing them telling their friends about “their friend JR’s” tattoos, haha. I think the key to being a really great friend/aunt/grandparent is to never, ever ask “how can I help?” — just do it. “I’m taking Mattis to get a snack” versus “do you want me to take Mattis to get a snack,” etc. I’m constantly trying to be a better friend, and seeing JR in action was inspiring!

llona Maher, the rugby player who helped lead the women’s Olympic team to Bronze! Her content is just so good — hysterical, empowering, inspiring, all of it!!! Her “Olympic Villa” videos from Olympic Village spoofing Love Island absolutely kill me. So much fun inside scoop about being an Olympian. I’m a cookbook author who has never owned a cookbook stand! I recently invested in one and I have to say, it really improves the experience of cooking from a cookbook! Especially, ahem, from my cookbook, since every single recipe is all on ONE PAGE and you never have to flip to get to the next page!! This one is pretty and functional… and $12!

What to Cook launched in December 2020, meaning there are more than 175 recipes in the archives! Here’s what we cooked this week last year, and the year before that, and the year before that. All would be excellent summery additions to your meal plan this week or next.

Turkey Meatballs with Corn Butter Rice , 2023