I had the kind of cup-filling weekend that is only possible when you manage to pull off the perfect combination of rest and play with people you really, really love being with. Seven of my cousins and I rented a gorgeous home in Healdsburg, CA, my favorite town in the Sonoma/Napa area, and we walked, laughed, swam, sunbathed, Mahjong-ed (not me, so intimidating), wine tasted, and ate delicious food to our heart’s content.

Every time I talk about my cousins, I get a lot of questions about how we’ve created and maintained such a tight bond. The grandmothers of the cousins you see here were identical twin sisters and they had two other sisters, too. Each of the twins had five kids, and the other sisters had three or four kids each. When they were young moms, they put a huge emphasis on summer get-togethers and family reunions and all of their kids became great friends, so they continued to make summer get-togethers and family reunions a priority once they became the grown-ups. Many of us went to camp together at Camp Illahee, where our grandmothers had been campers in the 1930s and where our uncle Frank (sort of… he’s our mom’s cousin!) became the owner and director in the 90s.

So… the answer is: it has taken a lot of effort! It’s not easy to create and maintain friendships with people who live all over the country, but if you’re taught from a young age that family is the priority, it sticks with you. Our “cousin blog” text chain is our go-to when we have an issue we need help with or a win that we want to share, and us cousins get together at least once a year on our own. My relationship with my cousins is one of the things I feel most proud of in my life!

dry creek wonderland, flowers winery, and aesthete wine

Here’s my Healdsburg map, and here were our can’t-miss highlights from the weekend:

STAY: Dry Creek Wonderland. Possibly the most perfect house rental I’ve ever stayed in. Just totally dialed in from every aspect. Four king bedrooms plus an attic bunk room that would be best for kids (low ceiling).

EAT: Troubadour sandwiches, Quail and Condor lattes and treats (the brownies!!!), ice cream from Noble Folk, and the tasting menu at Valette

SHOP: Bon Ton Studio and Bon Ton Baby, the Modern Antiquarium, Copperfield’s Books

WINE TASTE: IMO the key to success for a Napa/Sonoma trip is to not over-schedule yourself. It might be tempting to book tons of tastings, but I find the more enjoyable vineyards to be the relaxed ones where you can walk in, grab a few bottles of wine, and go grab a table or walk around the vineyard on your own, without a formal “tasting.” We really loved Flowers for a reservation sit-down tasting, and DaVero, Unti, and Aesthete for the more casual *grab a bottle and go sit outside and enjoy the sunshine* vibe. We didn’t make it to Reeve but it was next on our list!

And now, without further ado, what my cousins and I are so into right now:

Caro: DUCKBILL! Think ChatGPT, but when you hit the limits of AI, a real, human personal assistant takes over. I have a work assistant, but I use Duckbill for all things personal life. If you are a busy person (aka all of us) and have ever felt overwhelmed with the millions of little tasks you need to accomplish, I cannot recommend more giving Duckbill a try. I tell EVERYONE about it and every friend who has listened to me and signed up is obsessed. It’s like having a life-admin executive assistant who helps me manage my growing family and house, while also running a business — without losing my mind!

Things I’ve used Duckbill for lately include: ordering groceries (I send them links to a few recipes and say “I already have all of the pantry ingredients like seasonings, oil, vinegar — please order the rest” and they order it via Instacart), dealing with an annoying insurance situation, and signing my kids up for summer camps (a few had to be called, with long hold lines, etc., so this was such a huge time/pain-in-the-butt saver).

If you sign up for a plan, use this link and code CARO to get 3 free task credits (a task = something like what I listed in the paragraph above) added to your account! I asked them to make an exception just for What To Cookers and give free tasks so that y’all can experience the Duckbill magic before you commit, and they agreed! So DO IT!!!

Thank you to Duckbill for sponsoring this post.

Annie: Buoy electrolytes! It’s a little squeezy bottle that I travel with. I love the “hydration drops + trace minerals” and the “energy drops.” Caro note: My sister, Annie, is a luxury travel planner (meaning she travels a LOT) and I was really into this $39 carry-on that slips conveniently onto her wheelie bag!

Lolo: The City of Gods and Monsters series! Fantasy smut that is ACOTAR-level good. And this Clarins cryo-mask brings me back to life instantly. Caro note: First of all, I immediately started this series after that rec (FYI the male narrator’s voice is not good, I recommend eyeball reading this one). Secondly, I feel compelled to add that Lolo is also completely obsessed with Gone Girls, a docuseries about a Long Island serial killer, and would not stop telling us about it at our rental house in the middle of the dark, dark countryside!

Kat: I’m so into following The Glucose Goddess on Instagram for tips on balancing blood sugar and feeling my best. She’s gotten me really into always eating greens before any meal, and taking shots of apple cider vinegar. Also, it’s spring and I’m in the garden constantly, so I have to mention my favorite fertilizer!

Lizzy: I’m the bartender of this family and everyone was really into the mimosas, aperol spritzes, and tequila drinks made with Uncle Matt’s orange and elderberry juice. It’s absolutely delicious, and we’re convinced it’s how we avoided hangovers all weekend. Also, here’s the natural deodorant that actually works and the lip gloss that stays on for hours, actually hydrates your lips, and doesn’t feel sticky that you all tried to steal from me. Oh and here’s my faux tennis necklace that you all thought was real!

Lexie: I use the Laird superfood “sweet and creamy” coffee creamer every single morning. It makes coffee so creamy and delicious, and gives me an extra boost to help start the day. I love Krewe sunglasses (these are my latest) — they are such a great company and their second-chance policy is unreal — if you lose your sunglasses, for any reason, they will replace them!

Emily: You were all asking me about my more-affordable-but-still-real-leather woven flats, the high protein cereal I brought that you all stole, and that studded belt I wore on our last day.

Cat’s in the knit polo and red hat!

Cat: Everyone was asking me for a link to this knit polo and for the bedazzled jeans I wore out the first night! Here are the travel mahjong cards I brought. Also, we are all completely obsessed with Aesthete in Healdsburg, and it deserves a second mention — the highlight of our trip was hanging out with the owner, Jeff! Caro note: Cat works with my sister as a luxury travel planner. She was telling us about these bikini bags (to throw wet suits in!) from Weezie that she gifts her clients and I think it’s such a great gift idea for a summer birthday or housewarming gift.

Have any questions/comments about Healdsburg, planning a big girls trip, or Duckbill?! I’ll answer whatever Duckbill questions I can, and I’ll ask my sister and Cat to chime in on planning the perfect girls trip! Leave a comment

What to Cook launched in December 2020, which means there are more than 200 recipes in the archives. To help you cook through them, let’s revisit what we cooked this week over the last few years.

Take a trip to Spain for dinner, in less than an hour and by dirtying only one skillet!

crispy farro with sausage and asparagus , 2023

A five-ingredient (plus salt and EVOO), one-pot wonder starring my favorite spring veggie (asparagus!). We’ve cooked with farro a bunch since 2023, but this is a really special way to cook it for extra depth and texture.

Simple, elegant, delicious — this meal is spring on a plate! And the dilly sauce is legendary.

stuffed prosciutto pesto chicken , 2021

… with cauliflower mashed potatoes! This is the first time I introduced the idea of an anything-goes homemade pesto here on What to Cook, but you could sub that with your favorite store-bought pesto (mine are listed here) to simplify things.

thank you again the sponsor of this post

A note about links! We use affiliate links when sharing product recs, which means we may earn a small commission off of purchases you make through those links. This does not cost you anything extra and is a way to support the production of and team behind What to Cook. Sponsorships — which also help support the production of this newsletter! — are another way we partner with brands that I authentically love and can personally vouch for. I personally reach out to every brand that you see here to bring them on as sponsors after trying and loving their products on my own time and dime.