Some recipes come to me in a flash. I have a vision, jot down a draft, test it, tweak it, and voila. Other recipes, this one included, take longer. Much longer! I have had this mole-inspired sauce nailed down for more than a year, but haven’t been able to figure out what meal to make with it. In the fall, I was thinking we’d cook a mole chili using this sauce as our base. Before that, I was picturing a taco situation. But I really wanted this sauce to be the star of the show!

Finally, a few weeks ago, I landed on the recipe we have here — chicken and veg skillet enchiladas doused in this smoky mole sauce, baked to golden perfection, and finished off with a quickie lime crema — and am happy to report that it hits ALL the right notes.

The sauce has a smoky heat and richness, and is a “greater than the sum of its parts” situation. You’re not tasting one specific ingredient, like the peanut butter or chocolate. Instead, they all meld together to form a cohesive, rich, absolutely delicious flavor that’s nicely juxtaposed by the light chicken and veggie filling and soft tortilla. And the lime crema drizzle adds a bright, cooling factor to round things out.

It’s likely that almost everything you need to make this mole is already in your pantry. Chocolate chips, peanut butter, tomato paste, sesame seeds, and a handful of spices. These are the kinds of ingredients that live in the back of your cabinet just waiting for their chance to shine!

Mole is basically a whole universe of sauces that hail from Mexico. The version most people think of is dark and velvety with chocolate and chiles (both of which are included in today’s sauce!), but there are also bright green moles thick with herbs, and brick-red ones built on dried chiles and nuts.

Traditional mole is one of the most complex, labor-intensive sauces in Mexican cuisine. It’s a labor of love that can take days to make and typically involves toasting and grinding dozens of ingredients. It is truly an art form, and if you ever have the opportunity to taste a traditionally-made mole, please do not pass it up.

This is not that.

This is a 30-second blender mole that captures the soul of the sauce on a Tuesday night when you have 45 minutes to cook dinner and a serious craving. Consider it a love letter to the flavors of traditional mole, not a replacement for the real thing, and after one bite, I think you’ll agree it earns its place!

More enchilada options for you to try next: 30-minute al pastor enchiladas, which tap into the succulent spit-roasted flavors of al pastor in just half an hour. And for when you can’t bring yourself to roll up an enchilada, make this cheesy enchilada bake, where you just smoosh tortillas down into filling to get the same flavor with less effort.

Serves 4 to 6

Cook time: 45 minutes

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Ingredients:

Mole sauce: