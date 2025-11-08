Thanksgiving season is officially upon us!

I had a very specific goal in mind when working on this week’s recipe: I wanted to create a meal that a family of two or four (or even more!) could happily eat as their Thanksgiving meal — but I also didn’t want it to be SO Thanksgiving-y that it isn’t appealing any other week of the year.

I’m happy to report that these 35-minute sheet-pan turkey meatballs toe that line perfectly. Cook this recipe today if you’re in the mood for an easy cozy dinner. Make it on Thanksgiving if you’re cooking for a smaller crew and don’t want a week’s worth of leftover turkey and casseroles in the fridge. Or cook it for a feast with friends — it’s a great option for Friendsgiving and would let you avoid eating back-to-back identical feasts this month!

We’re cooking turkey — but instead of a traditional roast turkey, we’re making quickie turkey meatballs and serving them with roasted delicata squash and shallots over a truly delicious creamy cranberry sauce. This meal has Swedish meatballs with lingonberry sauce vibes, but with a Thanksgiving spin. I’ve cooked it a few times this week and not one of us has grown tired of it yet — my kids are absolutely obsessed with the meatballs!

Like the idea of cooking this for Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving but need more food for your group? We have ideas!

Double it. As written, this recipe feeds three to four people. But it’s so easy to double! Just cook one sheet pan full of meatballs and one sheet pan full of veg. The squash goes fast — you won’t regret having more.

Bulk it up. The pear and blue cheese salad from last year’s easy-but-fancy meal plan would be an excellent addition. Another idea: Serve the squash and meatballs over the Boursin risotto from 2023’s easy-but-fancy holiday menu. You won’t need the sauce, the risotto is creamy enough!

Add some classic sides. If you can’t imagine Thanksgiving dinner without grandma Jane’s green bean casserole, just add it to the plate! Green bean casserole, pea salad, braised collard greens, mashed potatoes, yeast rolls, mac and cheese… literally any Thanksgiving side you can’t live without would play nicely with this dinner.

Serve a fun cocktail. A batch of apple butter bourbon smash would be my pick!

You may be thinking: OK, OK, this sounds great, but I *am* hosting a traditional Thanksgiving feast and need ideas for what to cook! If so, stay tuned! We’ll be back on Monday with recipe ideas, a timeline, and what to tell guests to bring (or what to bring if you yourself are a guest).

My rosemary garlic pork shoulder with sweet potato purée is another great option for a non-traditional Thanksgiving meal! It’s a one-pot winter feast worthy of a special occasion. Sheet-pan chicken with cauliflower, butternut squash, and brown butter sage vinaigrette is perfect Friendsgiving material. And if you’re in the market for another one-pan meatball dinner, cook these chicken meatballs with lemon orzo next!

Serves 3 to 4