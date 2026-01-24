It’s been a while since we’ve cooked a good old meat-and-potatoes sheet-pan dinner here on What to Cook, and I, for one, was ready for a new one.

While today’s recipe follows a classic framework for a sheet-pan dinner — chicken, potatoes, and fennel roast side by side to perfection — we’re dressing things up with some fresh, punchy ingredients to bring a pop of brightness to the depths of winter. If you’re gearing up for the snowstorm this weekend and there’s still time, maybe pop by the store this morning to stock up and cook this meal? Or, once you’ve made it through, reward yourself with this happy dinner.

The base of this meal is tender, crispy chicken thighs, sweet and jammy roasted fennel, and potatoes. This recipe’s reminiscent of my sheet-pan Greek chicken and potatoes — but even more flavorful! Once the chicken and veg are golden brown and tender, we toss them with chicken drippings, fresh garlic, tangy red wine vinegar, and dill, then top everything with olives, feta, and some quick pickled onions (whipped up while the rest of the meal roasts). The result? A salty, tangy, bright, and delicious party in your mouth.

You’ll see that we’re using bone-IN, skin-ON chicken thighs today. If you’ve never cooked with them before, give it a try! As they roast, they release drippings, AKA schmaltz, infusing your veggies with tons of flavor and moisture with zero extra effort on your part. I love them because they get crispy on the outside while staying tender and juicy on the inside, and they make a more elegant presentation than boneless, skinless thighs.

That said, they’re a little harder to chop up and serve to kids — and I know some people are freaked out by chicken skin — so if you want to use boneless, skinless thighs, you absolutely can. If making that swap, let the vegetables roast for 25 minutes, give them a stir, and then add the chicken thighs (coated with some of the EVOO, salt, and pepper) to the sheet pan to cook for the last 25 minutes. Read the notes and substitutions beneath the recipe for more tips.

Sheet-pan chicken tagine is another chicken dinner that’s both insanely flavorful and easy. Moroccan-spiced pork tenderloin and carrots is a great option, should you be in the mood for pork rather than chicken. And for a vegetarian sheet-pan meal, try my roasted sweet potatoes and chickpeas with whipped feta!

Serves 4 to 6

Cook time: 1 hour

Tools:

Ingredients:

For roasting: