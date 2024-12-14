Hi and happy holidays, y’all!

Santa Claus is choppering into Carmel Valley today (Santa Fly In is the best day of the year!!!!), my house is positively covered in garland and poinsettias, we’re baking lots of cookies tomorrow, we’ve entered good-good Christmas movie watching territory… it’s all happening!!

This week I wanted to share a meal that is so, so easy, a total crowd pleaser, and packed with non-traditional December flavors. I don’t know about y’all, but I’ve gotten my fair share of quintessential fall/holiday food lately — squash, potatoes, thyme, etc., I love you and I’ll see you next week.

For now, we’re making teriyaki steak and broccoli and OMG IT’S SO GOOD.

We’re marinating skirt steak in a refined sugar-free orange teriyaki marinade overnight (or for 30 minutes if you don’t have the time), then broiling the steak on a sheet pan with broccoli tossed in sesame oil. At the same time, we’re boiling the marinade to create an absolutely delightful teriyaki sauce to drizzle over everything.

Make bowls by serving the steak and broccoli over plain rice, microwaved rice, frozen vegetable fried rice (like I did in the pics!), coconut rice, quinoa, cauliflower rice… pick your poison. Or, just enjoy the steak and broccoli!

This recipe is DELICIOUS as written — it’s also completely modifiable. If you don’t love broccoli, you can use asparagus or green beans or mushrooms. If you’re wanting a vegetarian meal, use a mix of those veggies and omit the steak. Or if you don’t love steak but do want meat, sub in chicken or shrimp.

This meal would be very easy to double or triple if you’re feeding a crowd over the next few weeks (or if you want to stock your fridge with leftovers for lunches!). You can double the steak and broccoli, or just the steak, or just the broccoli. If you’re doubling the steak, I’d also double the marinade — which, by the way, we’re repurposing into an INSANE teriyaki sauce by bringing it to a boil once we’ve removed the meat (doing so makes it totally safe to eat). Or if you’re cooking for one or two, you could just as easily halve it.

Yet another reason why I love this recipe is that you can easily prep it ahead of time, which is helpful anytime, but especially so during the most frantic FESTIVE!! time of year. This steak is actually best when it has marinated overnight — or even for up to 36 hours. You’ll simply take it out of the marinade and broil it along with the broccoli for 8 minutes while you turn the marinade into a sauce.

If you’re a stock-the-freezer person, you could even stick a ziplock bag of uncooked steak in marinade right into the freezer. Thaw and cook it weeks from now!

Serves 4 to 6

Cook time: 30 minutes active cook time, 24 hours with marinating

Tools:

Medium pot or saucepan

Microplane or box grater

Your largest rimmed sheet pan

Small bowl

Chef’s knife

Cutting board

Ingredients: