A common dinner at our house is pre-cooked chicken sausage + whatever veggie needs to be roasted. I typically just coat them in olive oil, salt, and pepper, and serve with Costco pesto for extra flavor. Today’s sheet-pan dinner is almost that easy — we’re just pulling out a few more ingredients to give it a fun and delicious hot-honey twist instead.

We’re roasting Italian chicken sausage with carrots, red onion, and, for some extra protein and crisp, chickpeas (aka garbanzo beans). The “hot” element here is sriracha or gochujang — paired with honey, it’s sweet, savory, spicy, and unbelievably tasty. After the meat and vegetables roast, we’re taking the flavor up a notch with lime juice, a splash of soy sauce, fresh herbs, and a lot of cool, creamy feta.

If you’re thinking… Italian chicken sausage with soy sauce? And cumin? And feta? I know these ingredients may not sound right together but I promise, they WORK and are so delicious.

This meal definitely has heat! If you like spicy food, use the full 2 tablespoons of sriracha or gochujang. If you want mild spice, use 1 tablespoon. If you want zero spice, cut the sriracha/gochujang out entirely and add an extra tablespoon of olive oil. You can always drizzle your bowl with sriracha if you like spice but the people you’re cooking for don’t.

If sheet-pan chicken dinners are a staple in your house, too, I have many more for you to try. These are each FULL of delicious flavor, texture, and nutrients:

Serves 3 to 4

Cook time: 45 minutes (20 minutes active — if you have great knife skills it will probably take you less time than that! — and 25 minutes inactive)

Tools:

Ingredients: