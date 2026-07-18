Thank you all for your enthusiasm about the What To Cook show! I shared episode one yesterday, in which I cook this recipe! And say too many bad words, according to my children. Woops. I am who I am. So be sure to watch it while you cook!!

There’s a reason I’ve shared many, many sheet-pan dinner recipes throughout this newsletter’s five-and-a-half-year history. The ability to toss a bunch of ingredients on a sheet pan, pop it in the oven for 20ish minutes, and pull it out to find a restaurant-worthy dinner??! It’s like magic! Warm, comforting, made-for-a-crazy-weeknight magic.

Today’s sheet-pan sorcery will leave you with big bowls of a creamy, saucy, savory, and a little bit spicy eggplant, tomatoes, sausage “meatballs,” and polenta. Between the crispy polenta, gooey burrata, flavor-filled sausage bites, and jammy vegetables, both the texture and taste are unreal. And it’ll only take you 30 (OK, maaaybe 32 minutes) to make from start to finish, with most of that time being totally hands off.

If you live somewhere that’s sweltering right now, please do not skip this one. Yes, you will need to turn your oven on, but only for like 25 minutes and it’ll be worth it, promise!

We are welcoming Calabrian chili paste to the What To Cook pantry! If you’re new to Calabrian chili paste, it is a savory, hot-but-not-too-hot, paste made from crushed Calabrian chiles preserved with olive oil and salt. It adds a ton of flavor to today’s sheet-pan dinner, but once you own it you’ll want to drizzle it all over everything, from pizza and pasta to eggs and any plain roasted veg.

There are a few places Calabrian chili paste could be hiding in your grocery store. You might find it near Italian ingredients like pasta sauce. Or it could be in the condiment aisle with specialty hot sauces, at the olive bar and antipasti section, or on the international foods aisle. If you can’t find it in any of those places, you can use 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes instead. Or swap it for another condiment that adds flavorful heat, like harissa!

Another ingredient worth discussing: eggplant! I love cooking with Japanese eggplant because they have fewer/smaller seeds, but they can be harder to find, so I wrote this recipe with globe eggplant instead, which is also fab. If you’re using Japanese eggplant, you’ll need to grab two of ‘em to equal a big honkin’ globe eggplant.

And finally, if you can find Parmigiano-Reggiano (rather than regular “Parmesan”), grab it! It’s the good stuff, and it really does make a huge difference flavor-wise.

PS, I got the idea for the crispy Parm-topped polenta from Melissa Clark’s mushrooms and polenta recipe on page 165 in her cookbook Dinner, which is one of my all-time favorites.

If you’re craving creamy rather than crispy polenta, make my cheesy polenta bowls with kielbasa and peppers! And for another sheet-pan meal using this sausage “meatball” hack, make sheet-pan gnocchi with sausage, Brussels, mushrooms, and burrata. To make that one more summery, swap the veg out for tomatoes, bell peppers, and/or summer squash instead.

Serves 4

Cook time: 32 minutes

Tools:

Your largest rimmed sheet pan (or 2 smaller rimmed sheet pans — see notes section beneath recipe if using)

Chef’s knife

Cutting board

Microplane or grater

Ingredients: