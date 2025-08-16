Today’s recipe — brought to us by the lovely

of

(Caro’s fifth maternity leave guest!) — is one that you can turn to anytime you need a super quick, super delicious meal using whatever ingredients you can scrounge up from your fridge, freezer, and pantry. It’s what weeknight dinner dreams are made of, is endlessly riffable, and will hit the spot any time of year!

From Nicole: These ground beef teriyaki bowls are so good, you’ll want to lick the bowl clean. This meal comes together in 25 minutes (maybe even less, if you hustle!) and is a great way to use up any veggies sitting in your crisper drawer. The recipe can be doubled, is perfect for meal prep, and freezes well, too, if you want to set yourself up for success on a night weeks from now when you don’t want to cook a damn thing.

The secret sauce of this recipe is … the sauce!

From Nicole: Most people find this hard to believe since my job is — quite literally — making food, but most nights I don’t actually feel like cooking. When your days are spent developing and perfecting recipes, and you having two extremely picky kids, dinner needs to be simple. But no matter how simple the recipe is, it needs to taste great, because even busy weeknights should feel special. When deciding what to make when I don’t feel like cooking, for me it always starts with a killer sauce. If it’s a loaded salad, the dressing needs to be the star of the show. If it’s a sheet-pan meal, a good sauce to drizzle on top is key. And if it’s a loaded bowl of sorts — like we’re making today — there’s got to be a magic sauce involved. No one likes (or deserves!) dry, boring food!

What makes this seemingly basic recipe extraordinary is the homemade teriyaki sauce. It’s delicious with beef or any other protein you may have on hand: ground or cubed chicken, ground pork or turkey, or even cubed salmon. You can also skip the meat and make it a teriyaki veggie bowl, or add crumbled or cubed tofu. As always, see the notes and substitutions below the recipe for ideas!

Thank you to Nicole Keshishian Modic for developing this recipe for What to Cook! For more from Nicole, head over to kalejunkie , check out her cookbook , follow her on IG and/or TikTok , and read our Q&A with her here .

If you love this meal, you’ll also love Caroline’s beef basil bowls! They’re similar (quick and delicious ground beef bowls that let you use up what you’ve got) but involve a creamy peanut sauce instead. For a sheet-pan teriyaki situation, cook sheet-pan orange teriyaki steak and broccoli. And if you’re in the mood for an Asian-inspired bowl but want to light up the grill, go with these vietnamese-inspired grilled pork or chicken bowls.