I get excited about every Sunday’s recipe, but this week’s is particularly hack-y, smart and a pretty unique spin on the idea of a one-pot meal, which gives me an extra thrill.

It does break the What To Cook bylaws — the recipe will not be complete in under an hour. But sometimes we gotta break the rules for a recipe this good and this easy. The active cook time is only about… 15 to 20 minutes? But it’ll be in the oven for several hours. And you get this absolute slam dunk meal out of it so… we’re counting it as a win!

We are cooking up a one-pot winter feast! Pork shoulder and sweet potatoes are slow roasted together in the same roasting dish. We’ve cooked pork shoulder until easily shreddable before, but this time we’re cooking it until it’s perfectly sliceable into big, juicy slabs. Then we’ll throw the sweet potatoes into the blender with a splash of pork drippings and blend them up into a savory sweet potato purée.

While the pork is cooking, stir together a really simple chimichurri-inspired herby sauce that adds the freshness and acidity needed to brighten up and balance the richness of the pork.

If cooking a big hunk of meat intimidates you, I promise: You can do this!! The recipe instructions look a little long and involved, but that’s only because I like to walk you through every step of the process so that there’s zero confusion. Truly, it’s so simple!

Molly and I went bananas in the notes section this week. Be sure to read them for lots of hot tips and tricks that we share to make you a better, more informed cook!

rosemary garlic pork shoulder with sweet potato purée

Serves 4 to 6 (with leftover pork)

Cook time: 4 to 6 hours inactive, 20 minutes active