We’re in the middle of renovating a 100-year-old farmhouse in Carmel Valley, and I’m learning what it means to hold gratitude and exhaustion in the same breath.

Transformation is rarely linear, and renovation might be greatest example of that. It’s excitement and frustration living side by side—a constant negotiation between what you hoped for and what actually is. I’m making a dozen micro-decisions before breakfast—bracket size, knob placement, how high the lights should be hung, what to do about that wonky floorboard in the kitchen—while simultaneously parenting four children and running a business.

The mental load is staggering (as anyone who has been through a renovation can relate to), yet I recognize the privilege and feel so endlessly grateful that we get to make this house our home and make these decisions.

There have been a few real bummers: a floor refinisher destroyed the hardwoods on the entire second floor, and we had to let go of the beautiful old wood floors we’d fallen in love with and paint them instead. I cried. A lot.

But there have also been moments of the kind of magic that only an old house can offer—like when my painter discovered that the windows I’d assumed were non-opening were actually beautiful casement windows, sealed shut years ago and forgotten. They were able to restore them, and now they open fully, inviting in the soft October air and the unmistakable sound of children arguing over whose turn it is to drink from the water bottle in the yard below.

It’s finally starting to feel like we’re getting somewhere—slowly, messily, one agonizing grout color decision at a time. I’d love to share some of the progress with you.

All design by Lily Wick. I will do a big roundup of all paint colors and wallpapers once everything is in!

The future mudroom is a little treasure box of details.

We had the kitchen counters and shelves made by Armani Fine Woodworking, a cool company in Denver that was lovely to work with. There are Ikea cabinets under the protection and I’m planning an entire post about using Ikea for my cabinet boxes once I’m in the kitchen. In the South, people paint their porch ceilings blue to ward off evil spirits (don’t ask me) — I love this little nod to my roots.

These cool shelves from Rejuvenation are totally customizable. You can do all shelves, add a desk, add a wine rack, etc. We are adding two more matching units on either side. I stayed at The Fifth Avenue Hotel recently and my room was light pink with a darker pink trim and I loved it so much, I asked Lily to incorporate that two-tone color drench into the house somewhere. She nailed it.

”London Clay” is a rich, gorgeous brown that Lily is pairing with a to-be-installed light blue wallpaper. She carried the color into the closet for the built-ins and trim.

A little built-in window nook with drawers for shoes in the primary closet.

The primary bathroom is looking COOL. Here’s a peek at the shower. Tile here.

Breathing new life into old built-ins in the little boys’ room with Farrow and Ball “India Yellow,” ceramic knobs from Schoolhouse, and wood lubricant to get those original wooden tracks to glide smoothly again. Any guesses on what that cutout in the bottom middle was for?! I’m stumped.

If you can believe it, this powder room is about to get even more wild when we add a pink toilet. Trim paint is Farrow and Ball “Brinjal,” wallpaper is Farrow and Ball Chromatic Stripe 4203.

Four boys, one bathroom. What could go wrong?!

A sunny sunroom.

We went BOLD for the big boys room. It feels so fun in there.

Thanks for the excitement about our new home, I’m excited to share more of the process with you! Anything you’d love for me to cover in future house posts? Any words of encouragement for me from your own moves or renovations?!

