What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Summer's avatar
Summer
13h

Girl this is not easy. Renovating is a “blessing” in the true southern sense of the word (which can mean actually good things upon you, or bless your heart in a “F you” context).

The hardest part of my renovations and new-house things has been the illusion of control. You’re spending all this $$ to get “exactly what you want” and then things invariably fall apart and you feel this awful tension between being so pissed off and sad about all the effort wasted and yet so ungrateful for the awesome opportunity.

You’re doing a great job and someday you’ll look back and it will all be ok! Keep it up! 💪❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Caroline Chambers
Campbell's avatar
Campbell
13h

Incredible! Renovations are equal parts blessings and burdens!! When we had our exterior painted, we sprung to have the deck refinished. Husband picked out a lovely stain called “desert Mojave” that was a deep rich brown color (something like that)-we told the painters, they bought up, and spent the day diligently sanding and then painting the deck “desert Mojave”. Late in the afternoon I peeked out and saw the deck was…lilac? Tried to convince myself that this must be part of the refinishing process? Like maybe the stain needed an undercoat? Checked the top of the cans on the deck and nope. Apparently “desert Mojave” is the name of both a paint (lilac) AND a stain (brown). That was a cute little mixup especially since the painters had lovingly gotten in all the nooks and crannies of the deck. Which then needed to be totally stripped/sanded, treated, and stained in the correct version of STAIN. We laugh now? But at the time, not $o funny!$$!!$$!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
26 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Caro Chambers LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture