What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

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Maggie Miller's avatar
Maggie Miller
2m

Honestly? Order pizza!!

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Hannah Grinestaff's avatar
Hannah Grinestaff
10m

Spaghetti with Marcella Hazaan’s 3 ingredient tomato sauce!

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