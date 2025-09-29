Some days you don’t have time to cook dinner. Other days, you don’t have time to cook dinner or sit down at the table to eat — instead, you find yourself eating in the car on the way from point A to point B, or on a bleacher/in a field somewhere before a kids’ practice (fall = sports season for many families!). Drive-throughs exist for just such occasions, of course, but with a little advance planning, lots of What To Cook meals will work for this situation, too.

We’ve rounded up 30 WTC recipes that can be made ahead of time — some even days in advance, if you’re a weekend meal prepper! — reheated or assembled in about 5 minutes, then taken on the go. These make-ahead, portable dinners are great for the baseball/soccer/football families among us, but are also perfect for weekend adventuring — take them with you apple picking! Or hiking! Or to the beach!

Even if you aren’t eating on the go, these meals are ideal for busy weeknights. Cook/prep them over the weekend (or whenever you have time), then just reheat and/or assemble right before dinner.

Is there another WTC recipe you meal prep and/or take on-the-go regularly?!

Glass storage containers are great for prep-ahead meals because you can refrigerate them, pop them in the microwave to reheat if needed, and eat dinner right out of the same dish. For soups and pastas you want to keep warm for a few hours, reheat the food on the stove (or in a glass container in the microwave) then transfer to thermoses like this. And for sandwiches/wraps/other handhelds, Stasher bags are great! Or wrap them in foil or parchment paper.

OK, now onto the recipes!

Restaurant-worthy sandwiches, wraps, and more that you can eat with one hand!

To get your greens in on the busiest of days

To warm your belly while on the go

PS, remember to always read the recipes’ notes! Any special instructions for storing or reheating will be included there.