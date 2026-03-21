Spring has sprung, and that means it’s asparagus season! We’re going to waste no time in cooking a new dinner that makes good use of all the perfect in-season asparagus available to us right now.

Asparagus is a great veg for weeknight cooking because it requires very little prep work. As you’ll see in the recipe, I do not “break the woody stems off” my asparagus like you may have been told to do in the past. While that sounds lovely and meditative, I have no time for that right now in my life! Instead, I just wash and dry the asparagus, line it all up, and chop the bottom 1 1/2 inches off in one swoop of the knife, which gets rid of all those fibrous woody stems. Easy!

I love asparagus paired with flavors like dill and lemon — like in the sheet-pan salmon dinner that I talked your ear off about on Wednesday. I also love grilled or roasted asparagus as a side to absolutely any protein. Today though, we’re putting an Asian-inspired spin on it, and man, oh man, is it delicious.

We’re pairing chopped asparagus with ground pork, and seasoning them with pantry and fridge staples like soy sauce (or tamari or coconut aminos, if you can’t do gluten), rice vinegar, honey, and chili crisp. Fresh ginger and garlic add tons of flavor, and we’re making rice — literally any rice or grain you want! — and a Creamy Chili Crisp Tahini Sauce to drizzle over top of it all.

If you’re new to tahini, it’s essentially a sesame seed butter. It’s smooth, creamy, and has a delicious nutty taste. I wrote an ode to tahini and shared lots of ideas for what else to cook with it here. And read the notes section beneath today’s recipe for my favorite brands, if you’re buying a new jar! You can also use peanut butter or any smooth nut or seed butter here.

“Bowl” dinners are a huge hit in my house. I usually put the components out on the table family-style — the meat and asparagus mixture, the rice, the sauce, plus some fruit for the kids because I know they’ll eat it — and let everyone make their own plate. My older boys are 10 times more likely to eat the pork and asparagus if THEY spoon it onto their plate than if I spooned it onto their plate.

Speaking of kids, this is a niche tip, but if you’re cooking for a baby younger than 1 like Tavish, pull their portion of the pork and asparagus out before you add the honey (babies under 12 months shouldn’t eat honey!).

If you also love bowl dinners, try these next: saucy pork and sweet potato bowls, in which we trade the rice base out for roasted sweet potatoes; beef basil bowls with coconut-ginger rice and lots of fresh crunchy toppings; and 30-minute pork and kimchi CYOA bowls — a must-make if you have kimchi in your fridge!

And if you’re in the mood for more asparagus, add these dinners to add to your next meal plan: 30-minute sheet-pan chimichurri fish, springy sheet-pan gnocchi, and asparagus grandma pizza.

Serves 4

Cook time: 30 minutes (longer if you’re cooking brown rice!)

Tools:

Ingredients:

Creamy Chili Crisp Tahini Sauce: