Happy day after Thanksgiving to all of my American readers!

I’m sending this week’s Sunday recipe two days early so that you can capitalize on those turkey leftovers! If you don’t have any leftover turkey, chicken will be perfect here.

I’ve had a new chicken pot pie recipe on my What To Cook to-do list for a while now, and I thought, with the pounds and pounds of excess poultry in many Americans’ refrigerators, that today would be the perfect day. Turkey pot pie!

Leftover turkey can be really dry. But when it’s enrobed in Parmesan gravy and baked into a pie? Not dry. Perfect. Heavenly.

We are using frozen veggies here because, ya know what? They’re fantastic. There is nothing wrong with frozen veggies. They make our lives easier, and we always deserve easy, but especially after peeling and chopping vegetables all dang day yesterday.

This is such a cozy winter meal and I’m excited for y’all to make it!

If you have leftover cooked veggies, use those instead of frozen veggies! You need 2 to 3 cups. Chop them finely and stir them in at the same time you add the turkey/chicken. Roasted cauliflower, sautéed green beans, carrots, broccoli … leave me a comment if you want to ask if I think something will be good, but honestly I can’t think of any vegetables that I wouldn’t use! Ok, Brussels sprouts might be weird.

parmesan pot pie

Serves 4 to 6

Cook time: 45 to 60 minutes