pan-fried dover sole + corn risotto
with buttery burst tomato sauce
This weekend is Memorial Day, and all across the country, schools had their last day of school yesterday. That can mean just one thing: SUMMER IS HERE! And the absence of school means the bounty of summer produce: tomatoes, zucchini, corn, strawberries, peaches — they’re all ours for the next three months.
We’re kicking summer off with a summer dinner party-worthy meal: simply pan-fried Dover sole with a buttery tomato sauce, served over creamy corn risotto. It’s an absolutely absurdly delicious meal, a fabulous way to cook fish, and I know you’re going to love it.
If you’re a fish-phobic cook, try this one out. It is so simple and elegant, I think you’ll find yourself repeating this recipe over and over again.
Serves 4
Cook time: 1 hour
Tools:
Large oven-proof heavy pot or Dutch oven
Platter
Foil
Ingredients:
6 cups chicken or vegetable stock, divided
2 shallots, thinly sliced
