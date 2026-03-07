What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrea Cuene's avatar
Andrea Cuene
4h

Melissa Clark’s Dinner and your book are what I cook from the most. This is a fun mash-up I know we’ll love!

Reply
Share
Kerry Faber's avatar
Kerry Faber
1hEdited

Love Melissa Clark's iconic recipe too, and can't wait to try your version! :)

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Caro Chambers LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture