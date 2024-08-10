Hello from an extremely excited woman about to leave on the first leg of her book tour!!

Tonight is the pre-launch party at Holman Ranch here in Carmel Valley and I’m so excited to celebrate with new and old friends (so many people flying in from all over the country!!!). I’m packed and ready to head out on the first leg of my book tour bright and early Sunday morning! Let’s go, baby!

We’re only THREE DAYS FROM MY COOKBOOK PUB DAY on Tuesday, August 13th!

There’s still time to pre-order the book, if you haven’t already, which not only means you’ll get to join my online cooking party with SO MANY LIVE GIVEAWAYS on August 25th, but if you sign up for it, you’ll automatically be entered to win a two-night trip to Carmel, California!! Plus, if you pre-order via Barnes & Noble, you’ll also enter a sweepstakes to win a Vitamix! Plus, I will kiss the ground you walk on forever and ever!!! Seriously, all of the support means a lot.

I am so excited to see you guys on book tour, I can hardly stand it!!!

We have been working very, very hard to make each event really special for you guys — here’s a sneak peek of some of the stops on the first leg of the tour:

That’s just a small preview of all the fun to come!!!!

It’s impossible for me to pick just one part of the book I am the most excited about, but if I really, really had to, it’s how I was able to stay true to the newsletter with all of the notes on every single recipe — especially with the RIFFS AND SWAPS!

Almost every recipes feature riffs on how to transform them into an entirely different dish (two for the price of one!), ingredients swaps so that you can utilize what you might already have on hand, or both.

The chicken and rice skillet with peanut curry sauce that I am sharing today is one such riff off of a recipe in the book! The base recipe is a very delightful one-skillet chicken & gingery rice with coconut curry sauce, but by simply adding a tablespoon each of peanut butter and sriracha (if you’re feeling spicy) to the sauce, it gives the dish a totally new vibe.

By the way… there are actually three one-skillet chicken and rice recipes in the book!

Want to watch me cook one of them live? On NATIONAL TELEVISION?! I’ll be sharing my Chicken & Pesto Rice with Asparagus on Good Morning America (!!!!!!) on August 12th during the 8am EST show. (Check your local listings for the right time if you’re not on EST.)

Serves: 4

Cook time: 40 minutes

Tools: