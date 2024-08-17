Hi from my hometown of Winston-Salem, North Carolina where I am still buzzing after book tour event #5 tonight! This stop was particularly special to me because I got to have my parents and my sister's family there, as well as so many of my oldest childhood friends, college friends, and even more new friends who have supported me here and on Instagram for many years and I finally got to meet in person. Special shout out to Heather who came alone from South Carolina, and Linnea who flew in from Minnesota! I think 100 out of the 250 people there drove extremely long distances to be with me tonight and wow, I am floored by your support and love!!!

DC, Brooklyn, New York, and Carmel Valley have all been equally incredible —truly special nights that gathered the coolest, most interesting and fun women. I cannot believe my luck. Thank you so much for supporting from near or far!

One recipe that’s already taken off from the book is my cannellini caprese with burrata! It was featured in the Wall Street Journal! It’s a super fun riff on caprese salad, which means it feels especially fitting for this late summer, peak-tomato situation we’re in. Cannellini beans and avocado bulk up the salad and a big ball of creamy burrata takes it over the top. Eat the whole thing with sliced bread so you can pile the cheese and salad on top bruschetta-style.

In honor of cookbook pub week, I am diving deep into the WTC archives to share what was recipe number five back in 2020: my one-skillet broccoli cheddar chicken pot pie. I dropped it here so early on that most everyone probably hasn't seen it and I found myself reminiscing about it on Friday morning.

On Thursday night at my DC event when Carla Hall asked me if there was one thing that was really challenging during book development, or a recipe that I just couldn't get right, I couldn't think of it at the time and shared another story, but actually the hardest thing was that I tried to develop a spinach artichoke pot pie and it kept failing over and over and I finally gave up. But this broccoli cheddar pot pie is tried and true and beloved by my OG subscribers and perfect for right now, whether you’re in back to school mode or already daydreaming about fall leaves and sweater weather.

Yes, it’s inspired by the broccoli cheddar soup at Panera Bread and I am not mad about it — neither should you. Plus, the one skillet situation means there isn’t a pile of dishes to deal with after we’re all nice and cozy and content from the dream team of flaky pie crust and creamy broccoli cheddar chicken filling.

Serves: 4 to 6

Cook time: 1 hour

Tools: