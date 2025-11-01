What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frannie Noble's avatar
Frannie Noble
6h

Sounds amazing this time of year! Curious why it has to simmer so long when other curries come together pretty quick.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Caroline Chambers and others
Page's avatar
Page
1h

Love the slow cooker and pressure cooker additions to the notes. You guys are crushing it. Also loving the cook once eat twice idea!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Caro Chambers LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture