I looove a good “dump meal” — one where you just dump a bunch of ingredients into a pot and let ‘em cook. And believe it or not, this beautiful summer dinner is one of those meals! It only requires you to slice up a zucchini and bell pepper. Otherwise, you just dump, simmer, broil, and dig in within half an hour of when you started cooking. Very doable after a long day of hanging by the pool or working and/or schlepping your kids all over to summer camps.

If you’ve been a What To Cooker for a while, you may be familiar with my one-pot cheesy rice and beans. It’s a meal many of us know by heart now because it’s cheap, insanely easy, and leans on pantry staples, so you can make it happen even when your fridge is totally bare. These cheesy shrimp burrito bowls are a similar concept, but we’re gussying things up with a few extras — a bell pepper, zucchini, and a can of corn for veg, and some shrimp for extra protein. It is SO GOOD, and takes barely any extra effort.

You can use either fresh or frozen shrimp here, whatever you’ve got! My freezer is never without peeled and deveined shrimp — IMO it’s one of the most convenient protein options to exist. If you have the foresight, let your frozen shrimp thaw in the fridge for up to a day. Once thawed, pat them dry before you mix them with the seasonings. If you, like me, often forget to thaw them in the fridge, throw them in a colander and run them under cold water for a minute or two to get the ice off the outside of the shrimp, pat them dry, then proceed. Just add an extra two minutes or so to their broil time before you add the cheese so they are able to cook through completely.

If you don’t have a can of corn but you do have fresh or frozen corn, use that instead! You’re aiming for 1 1/2 to 2 cups of corn. If you’re using frozen, heat it in the microwave in 30-second increments until it’s thawed (it doesn’t have to be hot!) and add it to the pot. If you’re using fresh corn, just cut it off the cob and add it — no need to pre-cook it.

Chicken would be great here instead of shrimp, or you can double the beans and omit the shrimp to make it vegetarian. Check out the notes and substitutions sections beneath the recipe for a how-to for swapping in chicken, along with many, many more notes and sub ideas!

In the post for my crispy bean burritos, I share a detailed step-by-step walk-through for how to turn a bowl of rice and beans into the most perfect crispy burritos. You can cook that recipe, or just follow those burrito-rolling instructions to turn these shrimp burrito bowls into hand-held burritos for dinner on the go. If you have chicken thighs on hand, try my one-skillet crispy chicken burrito bowls instead. And for another dump-and-go summer dinner, cook this no-stir zucchini risotto!

Serves 4 to 6

Cook time: 30 minutes

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Ingredients: