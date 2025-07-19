We’re kicking off Caro’s maternity leave guest recipe series with a culinary trip to Italy by way of London, where

If you missed So Into That on Wednesday, click here for a Q&A with Ottolenghi and a rundown of his amazing work!

When Yotam suggested sharing this one-pan iteration of pasta puttanesca — a punchy Italian classic filled with briny olives and capers, savory garlic, sweet tomatoes, and more — we knew you all would love it.

The ingredients are simple and easy to find, yet, together, they deliver an explosion of flavor and texture. The one-pot pasta cooking method is one we’ve had practice with here before (like here and here!). And in just over half an hour, you’ll have a delightful meal that delivers the veg-forward casual elegance — and insane flavor — that Ottolenghi’s highly acclaimed restaurants and award-winning cookbooks are famous for.

While many puttanesca recipes call for canned tomatoes, Ottolenghi capitalizes on the season here, pulling in fresh cherry tomatoes. If (when!) you’re making this again in the dead of winter, you can swap those out for a 14.5 ounce can of tomatoes — crushed, diced, chopped, or whole plum tomatoes would work. Yotam says that in the UK, canned cherry tomatoes (like these) are easy to find — they’d be an ideal sub if you have access to them! Or just grab those less-than-ideal cherry tomatoes from the store and add an extra pinch of sugar to sweeten things up.

FROM YOTAM: A common thought for me is, “What do I feel like cooking when I don't feel like washing up?” Which is to say, most nights. This is what I make on those evenings when the idea of multiple pans feels overwhelming. One pan, one spoon to stir, everything goes in at roughly the right time. The pasta cooks directly in the sauce, the chickpeas get nice and crispy, and by the time you're done eating, there's barely anything to wash up. It's my take on puttanesca — the chaotic Neapolitan sauce — but I've added chickpeas for protein and substance, a touch of sugar to round out the tomatoes, and caraway seeds because they make everything taste a little more comforting and warm.”

YUM. Thank you to

for sharing this amazing recipe with us!!

By

, recipe formatting modified for What To Cook

Serves 4

Cook time: 40 minutes

Tools:

Ingredients: