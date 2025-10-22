Hi! Tomorrow I’m headed to Canyon Ranch Lenox in Massachusetts to give a keynote speech and cooking demo as part of a wellness retreat. I’ll miss my fam — this will be the longest I’ve been apart from Tav yet! — but I’m also so excited for a few days of alone time.

I am a hardcore extroverted introvert — I looove to hang out with my friends, but I also get majorly overstimulated by too much social time layered on top of life with four children, and really need some time alone to recharge and regenerate. This work event/retreat is a very rare opportunity for extended “me time” — typically I’m fitting tiny spurts of it in whenever I can.

Keep reading for my favorite ways to recharge with alone time in my day-to-day life, but first… we have to discuss the fact that season two of Nobody Wants This is almost here!!! All 10 episodes of the second season drop tomorrow and I cannot wait to stare at Adam Brody during my cross-country flights.

I know many of you are Duckbill users now, or are still wondering how it can fit into your life, so I thought I’d share a few recent ways I’ve used it:

My original wallpaper installer saw my big boys’ bedroom’s wonky walls and ceiling and quit on the spot. Traditional AI and Google could have provided a list of installers in my area, but the beauty of Duckbill is that it combines the research capabilities of AI with a real-life human who, in this case, called around to highly rated installers and booked one to do the job immediately.

My mom has been in town visiting for a few weeks, and she has spent a ton of time sprucing up our backyard. She’s from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, which is obviously in a completely different planting zone than Carmel Valley, California, so we’ve been using it to research plants that will thrive in my yard. She wanted a certain type of grass to be the focal point of some planters, and Duckbill called around to the nurseries in town to find them in stock and at the best price.

These are two of many, many ways I’ve used Duckbill recently to take tasks off my plate and lighten my mental load. Use code CARO for your first month free plus 50 free task credits (a $300 value!). Thank you to Duckbill for sponsoring this edition of So Into That!

Like I said above, I am an extroverted introvert. I thrive on time with my friends and family, but I get crabby when I don’t also get non-working alone time to recharge every now and then. Here are a few of my favorite ways to hang out alone:

Walking or hiking with an audiobook in my earbuds. This is my favorite way to be “alone” as a new mom — walking with a baby snoozing on my chest or in the stroller feels restorative and “alone” in a way that sitting at home with a sleeping baby simply does not.

Pool/hot tub time . The pool we go to is open year-round, but it does get chilly in the winter! Sort of! I love going to the hot tub by myself and forcing myself to jump into the pool, like a cold plunge for babies. I wear my big fluffy robe from the car to the hot tub and pretend I’m a hotel guest. Again, I’m probably listening to an audiobook the whole time.

Coffee + a foot massage . This is my ultimate happy day. Specifically, if you are local, I go to Cella in Monterey and get an almond milk latte and a blue corn cookie, then go get a $50 combo (30-minute foot massage + 30-minute body massage) at the ComFoot Spa across the street. Note: Do not go to the ComFoot Spa in Pacific Grove. I’m not totally sure what’s going on in there but it’s a very different vibe.

Going to a new-to-me food market . I haven’t done this one in way too long, but I love Yelping or gathering recommendations from locals for specialty food markets in my area. I love slowly browsing every single aisle and coming away with new treasures. One of my favorite expeditions was getting fresh tortillas and dried peppers from Santa Fe Foods in Castroville, and the next place I want to explore is Hong’s Market in Marina for housemade kimchi and banchan.

Dinner with a book . I love going out to eat with a good book. I put my phone away — my book is my only companion — I order too much food for one person, and have a margarita or two. It is a true delight. I also love cooking a delicious meal at home and eating it cuddled up on the couch with a book. Nights when this is possible are few and far between, so it feels extra special.

From Molly — Organizing while watching a comfort movie . With three kids and a full-time job, the ball I choose to drop — rather, intentionally place down — most often is the state of our house. We tidy up every night and budget for a deep clean twice a month, but, about once a month, all of the neat little piles around the house get too… plentiful. When the clutter starts getting to me, I ask my husband, Will, to take the boys out of the house for a chunk of time during the weekend, put on a comfort movie like You’ve Got Mail, and go to town purging and organizing.

From Molly — A great fitness class. A fun, hard exercise class set to good, loud music is one of my greatest joys. (If you’re in Charleston, my favorites are trampoline and step cardio at Jane DO and hot yoga at The Works.)

On the topic of cozying up for a dinner date with a good book, we thought it’d be fun to pair a few of our favorite cozy fall books with a favorite cozy fall recipe!

We also have a hot tip for all our fellow Thrive Market shoppers: They are running a 15% off sale right now through this Friday, 10/24! So be sure to stock up on the pantry staples you’ll need for these cozy fall recipes (like canned beans for your chili, miso paste and maple syrup for the sheet-pan chicken) — plus all the kids’ snacks and house goods you need refills of — before it’s over. Use code 15FALL at checkout in the “coupon code” section. If you’re not a Thrive shopper yet but want to be, click here to get 30 percent off your first order plus a free gift!

Thank you to Thrive Market for sponsoring this cozy meal and book roundup!

Each week we flip through the What To Cook archives to see what we were cooking this time in years past. The temps are dropping, chilis are bubbling, soups are simmering — add one (or all!) to your menu this week.

This is a wildly popular recipe from

’s

(one of our fave cookbooks of last year!) — and for good reason. This five-ish-ingredient one-pot wonder delivers creamy, comforting, cheesy rice with flavorful kimchi and tender chicken in just 45 minutes.

Crispy-on-the-outside, pillowy-on-the-inside gnocchi meets caramelized Brussels, sausage “meatballs,” and creamy burrata for peak autumnal comfort. Everything roasts together on one pan for big flavor with barely any cleanup — a fan favorite that proves roasted gnocchi > boiled gnocchi!

3. white chicken chili , 2022

People have asked for a link to my white chicken chili, but I can’t share it because it’s in What To Cook the book! Excellent news though — during my maternity leave with Cashel, the lovely

(of

and

!) shared a fantastic white chicken chili recipe with us here in the newsletter. Cozy, crowd-friendly, and easy — made with rotisserie chicken and canned beans — it’s the ultimate Halloween-night (or any night!) chili. Serve it with

and set up a little toppings bar so everyone can choose their own adventure.

4. green chicken tortilla soup , 2021

You all went crazy for last week’s dump-and-go chicken and bean soup. If you loved that one, you’ll love this hearty, flavorful dump soup, too! It layers salsa verde, shredded chicken, white beans, kale, zucchini, and corn into a deeply satisfying bowl.

My romance girls are going to lose their marbles over Grape Juice by Eliza Dumais, which comes out on November 4! The story is set on a French vineyard, and in it, Alice and Henri have a fun, flirty, honest romance. It’s escapism at its finest, and we know you’re going to love it. To celebrate, the 831 Stories team is going to send one What To Cooker a copy of Grape Juice, plus a “Slow Burn” trope hat, Salter House nightgown (Alice wears one like it in a pivotal, sexy scene in the book!), and an 831 Stories key chain. To enter to win the bundle, leave a comment on this post by end of day 10/27! Tell us what’s on your TBR (to-be-read) list for the fall and/or holiday season, or your favorite way to spend alone time.

PS, the perfect cozy meal to pair with Grape Juice would be coq au vin, kinda, or a steakhouse dinner at home with a bottle of Bordeaux!