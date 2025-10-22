What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Vassar's avatar
Mary Vassar
13h

Ok- I know this sounds somewhat macabre, but I go and park at a beautiful cemetery (Forest Hills) where many beloved friends were laid to rest. It is quiet, peaceful, a great place to cry if I need to, but also a place I always leave with a completely new perspective. It makes me grateful for the gift of life and THIS day, my loved ones, and the knowledge that many of the things I stress about won't matter in 100 years. If you need some music, listen to Old Churchyard by the Wailing Jenny's and be sure to read the lyrics.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Caroline Chambers
Mallory's avatar
Mallory
3h

Okay hear me out. I love to watch a good show and I love a good book. I do not have time for both so I split it up. After I get out of the shower and am getting dressed, brushing teeth, etc, I put a show on my phone and watch. I may get 15 minutes or so and some may think I’m insane because who can watch a show for 15 minutes but I can 😆 then I get in bed and read for 30 minutes or so. I also know that I fall asleep faster and sleep better after reading. I look forward to my routine nightly!! I just finished watching “The Perfect Couple” on Netflix and reading Midnight Feast. They were both excellent!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
148 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Caro Chambers LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture